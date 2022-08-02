U of I team partners with tribal nations to integrate Indigenous knowledge in STEM teachings

Click here to read the full article. Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field. In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO