WATCH: CB Troy Hill Mic'd Up at Rams Training Camp

Hill showed his carefree and humorous personality during LA's recent training camp practice.

The Los Angeles Rams aren't messing around at the start of 2022 training camp, as the team remains solely focused on the hunt toward another Super Bowl.

But on a team full of larger-than-life personalities, there's still room for some fun and games.

As he enters his second stint with LA after a brief time away with the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Troy Hill is comfortable in a Rams uniform after spending five years with the team.

The Rams got a break from practice Tuesday, but Hill got to show off his exuberant personality when the team mic'd him for a recent camp practice. Take a look:

Hill made some gambles but also showed why he had 10 passes defended for the Rams in 2020 when he broke up a would-be catch against tight end Jacob Harris at the 1:44 mark.

"Turn me up 2," said Jalen Ramsey in response to the play. The star cornerback remains sidelined as he nurses a lingering shoulder injury.

But with Ramsey's absence, Hill's veteran leadership has been on full display, as he's shown making calls and checks at the line numerous times in the video.

All seven of Hill's career interceptions have come with the Rams. His best season was in 2020, as he had 10 passes defended while also adding a career-high 77 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, a league-high 119 interception-return yards, and three total touchdowns.

The secondary is in good shape if the Rams can get anywhere close to that kind of production from Hill this season.

