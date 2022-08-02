ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: CB Troy Hill Mic'd Up at Rams Training Camp

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099XKH_0h2H2xn600

Hill showed his carefree and humorous personality during LA's recent training camp practice.

The Los Angeles Rams aren't messing around at the start of 2022 training camp, as the team remains solely focused on the hunt toward another Super Bowl.

But on a team full of larger-than-life personalities, there's still room for some fun and games.

As he enters his second stint with LA after a brief time away with the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Troy Hill is comfortable in a Rams uniform after spending five years with the team.

The Rams got a break from practice Tuesday, but Hill got to show off his exuberant personality when the team mic'd him for a recent camp practice. Take a look:

Hill made some gambles but also showed why he had 10 passes defended for the Rams in 2020 when he broke up a would-be catch against tight end Jacob Harris at the 1:44 mark.

"Turn me up 2," said Jalen Ramsey in response to the play. The star cornerback remains sidelined as he nurses a lingering shoulder injury.

But with Ramsey's absence, Hill's veteran leadership has been on full display, as he's shown making calls and checks at the line numerous times in the video.

All seven of Hill's career interceptions have come with the Rams. His best season was in 2020, as he had 10 passes defended while also adding a career-high 77 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, a league-high 119 interception-return yards, and three total touchdowns.

The secondary is in good shape if the Rams can get anywhere close to that kind of production from Hill this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Cowboys: Tyler Smith looking like a first-round pick with the pads on

Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
TULSA, OK
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams Training Camp#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cleveland Browns
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy