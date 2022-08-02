Talis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27 million in its second quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share.

The infectious disease diagnostics company posted revenue of $572,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLIS