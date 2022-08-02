Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods

Read on www.hoiabc.com
hoiabc.com
DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s no doubt it’s been hot, but it’s also been dry in some areas across the heart of Illinois. The latest Illinois State Drought Monitor update as of August 4th shows a large portion of McLean, Logan, and LaSalle counties, and nearly half of Tazewell county are abnormally dry.
wcbu.org
National Weather Service warns active week is ahead
Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
hoiabc.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
hoiabc.com
Triple digit heat index values this weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A few stray showers and storms may be possible this evening and tonight, but otherwise our weather should stay dry for the next few days. Hotter weather is expected this weekend with highs in the 90s and heat index values near or above 100, but seasonably cooler weather will return next week.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
hoiabc.com
Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
Central Illinois Proud
Community comes together after storm damage in Hopedale
HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces. “Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell. Chris Campbell, his family, and the...
hoiabc.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
hoiabc.com
Guard tower struck by lightning, catches fire at Logan County Correctional Center
LINCOLN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lightning struck the guard tower at Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln igniting a fire there as storms pounded parts of Central Illinois Monday morning. Prison staffers safely evacuated the tower even as flames tore through the roof about 9:50 a.m., according to a...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
khqa.com
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
