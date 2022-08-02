ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

US players spent less money on video games now than they did last year

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nPqY_0h2GzaAS00

What you need to know

  • According to the NPD Group, spending on video games has fallen compared to 2021.
  • Spending for Q2 2022 reached $12.35 billion in the U.S, a decline of $1.78 billion compared to Q2 2021.
  • The NPD Group cited a lack of new game releases and the rising costs of necessities like food and gas as some of the reasons for the decline in spending.

Players in the U.S. are spending less money on video games compared to last year, according to a report from the NPD Group.

The NPD Group shared a report on Q2 2022 spending across the video game industry in the U.S, revealing that spending reached $12.35 billion for the quarter, a drop of $1.78 billion compared to 2021.

“Higher prices in everyday spending categories such as food and gas, the return of experiential spending such as travel and attending live events, a lighter release slate of new games, and continued new generation console hardware supply constraints were all likely contributors to the decline seen in the second quarter,” said Mat Piscatella, games industry analyst at The NPD Group.

Video game publishers have been sharing news of declines via recent financial results. Activision Blizzard's Q2 earnings fell to $1.61 billion for the quarter, down from $2.29 billion in 2021, primarily due to lower engagement with Call of Duty. Microsoft and Sony both reported slight drops for Xbox and PlayStation content respectively, primarily driven by lower engagement and game sales.

Piscatella added that “After a period of sustained growth, consumer spending continues to trend above pre-pandemic levels. However, unpredictable and quickly changing conditions may continue to impact the market in unexpected ways in the coming quarters.”

According to the NPD Group's June 2022 report, the best-selling game of the year so far for the U.S is Elden Ring, followed by LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

How to cancel Amazon Prime and the best alternatives explained

There are more video streaming services to choose from than ever before, and while Netflix remains the most popular, it’s now fighting for your attention against Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Now and more. However, with consumers looking to lower their monthly outgoings as the cost of living crisis escalates, it might be time to cut back on some of these services.Even though its price is about to go up for the first time in eight years, Amazon Prime is still one of the most cost-effective digital subscriptions, as it combines free next-day shipping with the streaming of music, TV shows and movies, plus speedy grocery deliveries and unlimited eBooks.But if...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Paramount+ grows to 43 million subscribers as other streaming services fall short

CEO Bob Bakish has said the company aims to reach 100 million Paramount+ subscribers by 2024. In the earnings call today, the company said it is “bullish about growth going forward.”. Across Paramount Global’s streaming services — Paramount +, Pluto TV, Showtime, Noggin and BET+ — the company nearly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Npd Group#Video Game Industry#Linus Business#Activision Blizzard#Call Of Duty
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Console Wars Free Online

Cast: Howard Phillips Shinobu Toyoda Paul Rioux Tom Kalinske Gail Tilden. In 1990, SEGA, a fledgling arcade company assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Variety

With HBO Max and Discovery+ Expected to Merge, Streamers Debate Scale vs. Brand Identity

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is about to find out whether bigger and broader really is better when it comes to streaming. Ever since he took over the merged company in April, CEO David Zaslav has been clear about his vision for one global platform, and with the company’s latest earnings release this week, Wall Street anticipation about details regarding about a paired-up HBO Max and Discovery+ is growing. This would enable people who signed up to binge-watch “Barry,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” to get their fill of “Naked and Afraid” and...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

AMC Networks Ends Q2 With 10.8 Million Streaming Subscribers

AMC Networks Inc. reached 10.8 million subscribers, the company reported Friday in its second-quarter earnings report. The company increased its subscriber base by 1.3 million from Q1, a 46% year-over-year increase driven partly by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch in Spain. Reported global subscription revenues grew by 20% thanks to the subscriber growth and contractual affiliate rate increases, though it was partially offset by a decline in linear customers. AMC Networks touted additional growth due to the launch of AMC+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India this past quarter. AMC Networks counts AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK among its direct-to-consumer portfolio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Watch HBO Shows for Free? Warner Bros. Discovery Says It’s Exploring No-Cost, Ad-Supported Streaming Option

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to pull a FAST one — telling investors the company is mulling the launch of a free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service stocked with content from its portfolio of brands to complement its premium subscription biz. The first strategic priority on the streaming side of the house is to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single platform. That’s slated to hit first in the U.S. in the summer of 2023, the company said Thursday, although WBD did not reveal what it would be called or what it would cost. Warner...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

HBO Max and Discovery+ Streaming Platforms To Merge Next Year

Warner Bros. and Discovery headlined one of the biggest mergers of 2022, and it seems like their two streaming platforms will walk a similar path as well. During the company's financial earnings call yesterday, plans of HBO Max and Discovery+'s merging were announced, with the new streaming platform set to release in US markets during the Summer of 2023.
BUSINESS
Variety

Why HBO Max May Already Have Lost the International Streaming Race — Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery says it will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single platform that is commercially and technologically viable. But the conglomerate looks like it will be playing catch-up in streaming markets outside the U.S. for many years to come. That’s a dreadful blunder for a group that contains the iconic pay-TV brand HBO, and had already started to roll out its own direct-to-consumer service HBO Max. The situation is particularly egregious in the wider Asia region, which is currently the world’s fastest-growing streaming market, but where the new improved WBD-iteration of HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Paramount Gets Lift From 'Top Gun' but Streaming Losses a Drag

(Reuters) -Paramount Global beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" even as streaming subscriber growth slowed. The sequel to the 1986 action flick "Top Gun" surged past Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits Streaming-First Push Reset as DC Chases Marvel

(Reuters) -Warner Bros. Discovery Inc on Thursday laid out a new strategy that will merge the HBO Max streaming service with Discovery+ while vowing to take aim at Marvel's "Captain America" and "Iron Man". The move, which confirms a Reuters report L1N2ZE2VJ, will combine WarnerMedia's dramas, comedies and movies with...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount Global Q2 DTC Subscribers At 64 Million; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Buoys Theatrical Revenue

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Global said Thursday that Top Gun: Maverick powered a 126% surge in filmed entertainment sales last quarter, surpassing Titanic to become the studio’s biggest domestic release of all time. Theatrical revenue jumped by $630 million from the year before, the company said in reporting its Q2 2022 financials. Total direct-to-consumer subscribers rose to nearly 64 million, reflecting the removal of 3.9 million subscribers in Russia where Paramount and other media companies suspended operations in Russia in March after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers, growing the count to over 43...
NFL
Windows Central

Windows Central

124
Followers
946
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy