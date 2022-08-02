Bitcoin Fanatic Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO

Solana Co-Founders Raj Gokal and Anatoly Yakovenko photographed at Solana Miami on April 7, 2022. Bitcoin maxis are not very pleasant people. The maxis—short for maximalists—have no use for any blockchain that’s not Bitcoin, and they are often rude, intolerant and paranoid. But say what you want about the maxis, they care deeply about Bitcoin and will do anything to protect it. If only other blockchain communities were a little more like them.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO