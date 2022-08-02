Read on www.adweek.com
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Stop Users From Sharing Your Posts to Their Stories
Instagram allows people to share other users' posts to their own Stories. However, creators...
AdWeek
Facebook Live Shopping Will Be No More as of Oct. 1
Facebook Live Shopping became the latest victim of the emergence of Reels on Facebook...
AdWeek
Move Over Google. TikTok Is the Go-To Search Engine for Gen Z
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. It’s been well documented that TikTok is the go-to social app for Gen Z. However, a surprising statistic came out recently, showing that 40% of Gen Z users prefer using TikTok and Instagram for search over Google.
AdWeek
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
AdWeek
AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to CEO
AMC Networks has finally found its new CEO: the same person who already held down two positions in the company's C-suite. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and...
AdWeek
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
AdWeek
The Holiday Shopping Season Looks Very Different for 2022
2022 is shaping up to be the first holiday shopping season since the pandemic where consumers will feel comfortable gathering in person. But it’s not going to be like the pre-2020 holidays, as consumer habits have evolved. Without the know-how and numbers, brands could swing and miss on their first “first impression” opportunity in years.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More
The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
AdWeek
Introducing Off Madison, an Adweek Podcast Exploring the Rise of Diverse Industry Talent
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. For a long time, New York’s bustling Madison Avenue has been synonymous with the world of advertising that we know today. But the landscape...
AdWeek
Mojo Supermarket Appoints First ECD and Hires New Group Creative Director
There is a passing of the creative torch at Mojo Supermarket, as the agency has appointed two top talents to serve as the company’s first-ever executive creative director and group creative director. Jono Paull has been elevated from group creative director to executive creative director while Kate Carter has been hired as the company’s newest gcd, joining from Spotify.
AdWeek
Call for Submissions: Adweek’s Hot List 2022
It's once again time to put together Adweek's Hot List, which each year honors the best in TV, media and digital & tech, along with spotlighting a Media Visionary and leading creators and executives.
AdWeek
Learn-and-Earn: Securing a Future in Web3 for All
With the rise of the Web3 ecosystem, internet users have a new opportunity to gain employable skills as well as the transformative potential to enhance economic mobility. Rakia Reynolds, founder of Skai Blue Media, joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit to share the importance of high-quality education around crypto and how she continues to break barriers by innovating Web3 accessibility for the underserved.
AdWeek
Ticketmaster Teams Up With TikTok on In-App Ticket Purchasing Option
Ticketmaster teamed up with TikTok on an in-application feature that lets creators such as...
AdWeek
BBH USA Promotes Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz to Executive Creative Directors
BBH USA has promoted two award-winning group creative directors to executive creative directors following a year of major client wins and breakthrough campaigns. Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, who joined the agency a little over a year ago, have been elevated to the ecd level and will report to CCO Rafael Rizuto.
AdWeek
Disney+'s She-Hulk Creators Address Marvel's CGI Controversy
Marvel's visual effects have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and now the creators of the company's latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, are weighing in on the controversy.
