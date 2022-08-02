Read on www.coindesk.com
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
CoinDesk
Circle Invested in 2 Hacked Crypto Companies, Adding to Its Headaches Amid Stablecoin Scrutiny
This week’s nearly $200 million exploit of Nomad, the cross-chain bridge, and the $6 million drained from Slope Financial wallets have something in common: Both projects are backed by Circle Internet Financial’s venture-capital division. It’s an additional headache for Circle as it aims to go public later this...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
CoinDesk
What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners
Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
CoinDesk
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
CoinDesk
The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge
CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator narrows current cohort size by 40%, citing downturn and funding environment
Y Combinator’s head of communications, Lindsay Amos, confirmed the reduction over text message, saying that the batch is still large “relative to the last five years of batches.”. “The S22 batch is significantly smaller than our most recent batches. This was intentional,” the statement reads. Amos said that...
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Argo Blockchain Faced Equipment Challenges, Higher Costs in July
Crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) mined 219 bitcoins (BTC) or bitcoin equivalents in July, 22% more than in June, even as it combated equipment problems and higher electricity costs. Power costs at its Helios facility in Texas were greater than expected, partly because of higher natural gas prices and partly...
CoinDesk
Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin in July Than It Mined
Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the world's largest bitcoin miners by hashrate, which is a measure of computing power, said it produced 1,221 bitcoins in July while selling 1,975 to pay for capital and growth expenses. The miner received a total of $44 million, or $22,000 each, according to a...
CoinDesk
BlackRock to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors Through Coinbase Prime
Asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) has partnered with the publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) to make crypto directly available to institutional investors. Mutual customers of Coinbase and BlackRock’s investment management platform, Aladdin, will have access to crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities, according to a blog post Thursday.
u.today
Cardano-Cosmos Ecosystem Bridge Launches, Network Statistics Spike
CoinDesk
Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says
As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wirex Credit Launches in the UK, Expands Cryptocurrency Collateral Options
Wirex, a crypto and payments ecosystem, has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and “developed additional features.”. Their crypto-back credit lines “are now available to UK users and has added WXT as a token to be used as collateral.”. Having launched last month on the Wirex...
CoinDesk
Fairfax County Pension Fund Invests $70M in Crypto Yield Farming Funds: Report
Fairfax County, Va.'s $6.8 billion pension fund, the Fairfax County Retirement Systems, has received approval to invest $70 million across two crypto yield farming funds, according to a Financial Times report. The Virginia pension fund has invested $35 million each in Parataxis Capital’s digital yield fund and VanEck’s new finance...
CoinDesk
Advisors Should Look Before Clients Leap Into DeFi
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been in the news a lot lately, but not always for the right reasons. DeFi projects have the ability to offer people eye-popping yields in excess of 10% per year. But these projects can be opaque and risky. They often lure investors into scams or poorly...
CoinDesk
Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar
Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
CoinDesk
Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
