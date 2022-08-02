ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cfa#Dacs#Smart Contract Platform
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners

Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem

Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
CoinDesk

The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge

CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Argo Blockchain Faced Equipment Challenges, Higher Costs in July

Crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) mined 219 bitcoins (BTC) or bitcoin equivalents in July, 22% more than in June, even as it combated equipment problems and higher electricity costs. Power costs at its Helios facility in Texas were greater than expected, partly because of higher natural gas prices and partly...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Core Scientific Sold More Bitcoin in July Than It Mined

Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the world's largest bitcoin miners by hashrate, which is a measure of computing power, said it produced 1,221 bitcoins in July while selling 1,975 to pay for capital and growth expenses. The miner received a total of $44 million, or $22,000 each, according to a...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BlackRock to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors Through Coinbase Prime

Asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) has partnered with the publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) to make crypto directly available to institutional investors. Mutual customers of Coinbase and BlackRock’s investment management platform, Aladdin, will have access to crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities, according to a blog post Thursday.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano-Cosmos Ecosystem Bridge Launches, Network Statistics Spike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says

As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Advisors Should Look Before Clients Leap Into DeFi

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been in the news a lot lately, but not always for the right reasons. DeFi projects have the ability to offer people eye-popping yields in excess of 10% per year. But these projects can be opaque and risky. They often lure investors into scams or poorly...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar

Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy