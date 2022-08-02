Read on www.wjfw.com
Explosion in Crescent caused by making fireworks
CRESCENT - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Jared Houg was killed in a garage explosion Monday night. Authorities say the explosion happened while Houg was making fireworks inside his garage. The Sheriff's Office says none of the ingredients at Houg's home were illegal and his actions were legal....
AWI Open House
EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) - Wisconsin’s Advanced Welding Institute held an open house in Eagle River on Friday. Caleb Hansen, an Instructor at AWI spoke about what the school has to offer. “AWI is a post secondary school or vocational school. We train students to weld, I mean it's...
Committee in Pine Lake proceeding with park updates
RHINELANDER- When it comes to playing at the park, Diana Harris has her hands full. Luckily, her house is only a few hundred yards away. “Having something that we can walk to with our children anytime is just really amazing," said Harris. Harris is a resident of Pine Lake, a...
From Incarcerated to Educated; McNaughton Inmates Graduate from Nicolet College Program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Ten inmates from the McNaughton Correctional Center, near Lake Tomahawk, graduated from the Nicolet Area Technical College. The ten graduates participated in the colleges Heavy Equipment Operator program. Wisconsin Department of Corrections staff say the program is a part of efforts from the DOC to create better...
New coffee shop in Lac Du Flambeau attracts heavy traffic
LAC DU FLAMBEAU- Coffee, boba, and ice cream. Paula Fralick assumes everyone likes at least one of those. “Every day, we bring something new in," said Fralick. Fralick is a tribal member in Lac Du Flambeau. She cares about her community so much that she took on the challenge of opening a small business, to give the area a boost.
Kleefisch campaign stops in Rhinelander with former Gov. Walker
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign took a stop in Rhinelander last night. She was joined alongside other Republican lawmakers. Supporters came out to a meet and greet at Al Gen Dinner Club on the east side of town. Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Representative Swearingen and Callahan, were in...
