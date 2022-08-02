Public invited to free renter’s rights workshop in Colorado Springs

Read on krdo.com
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Council seeks volunteers to serve on boards and committees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on a number of boards, commissions, and committees. At this time, volunteers are needed for the City/County Drainage Board, the Civil Service Commission, and the development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee. The City asks that...
KRDO
New litter control effort considered in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council will vote Tuesday on implementing a new litter control effort requested by Mayor John Suthers earlier this year and created by public works director Travis Easton. The effort is called Keep it Clean COS and calls for allocating $2.7 million in budget...
Colorado Springs and PPLD offering a free workshop to help renters
COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents are invited by the City of Colorado Springs to a free informational session on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event “Renter Rights 101 – Know Your Lease” is part of the City of Colorado Springs’ Community Development Renter Rights workshop series for 2022. The workshop is […]
KRDO
Spirit of the Springs Award winner announced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers presented the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Heba Abdelaal during a presentation at the Military Spouse Coffee on Thursday, August 4. The City of Colorado Springs says that Heba, who has served as the Legislative Committee Chairman for the Military...
KRDO
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
KKTV
D-11 in Colorado Springs expanding NARCAN availability and training
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Naloxone, commonly known by brand name Narcan, will be in more District 11 middle schools for the new school year as one of many tools in the district’s toolbox to combat the fentanyl crisis. The district first brought Narcan into its high schools last...
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
KRDO
Veterans job fair happening Thursday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A job fair specifically for veterans will be held Thursday in Colorado Springs. The job fair is being put on by the groups DAV (Disable American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary and will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
KRDO
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”. The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony...
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
KRDO
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
KRDO
Pueblo County High Schoolers helped build a playground at South Mesa Elementary
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thanks to more than 70 high school students, a Pueblo County elementary school has a new playground ahead of the upcoming school year. According to District 70, students from Pueblo County High School spent Tuesday spreading mulch "goodwill" at South Mesa Elementary. The district says...
KKTV
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another intersection will have red-light camera in Colorado Springs starting this week. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a red-light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union will go live on Aug. 5. A 30-day “warning period” will start that day. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be issues for any violators.
KRDO
Pueblo church that was once a safe haven for people struggling with homelessness closes
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo church known for providing a safe, warm shelter for people struggling with homelessness is closing its doors for good. According to the owner's family, the Martin Luther King Church in Pueblo's lower east side is currently up for sale. The nephew of the current...
Government Technology
Colorado Springs Schools View Hybrid Option as Happy Medium
(TNS) — Online education options remain a popular choice for some Colorado Springs-area parents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student enrollment in online schooling peaked in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Education's Bill Kottenstette, who is the executive director of CDE's schools of choice unit, which oversees online schools, charter schools and innovation schools.
KRDO
Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo reopens after bacteria-related closure
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park has now reopened following a week-long closure due to bacteria buildup in the water. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) closed the beach in late July after the water tested positive for "higher-than-allowed" levels of E.coli. Since the closure, CPW has tested the water repeatedly and the levels have now returned to normal.
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that an agreement between a contracted employee and USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since...
