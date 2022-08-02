DMV advises air travelers to prepare for ID change

Read on cnycentral.com
Related
cnycentral.com
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
cnycentral.com
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
cnycentral.com
Online process available for New Yorkers to choose "X" gender marker on state ID documents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that individuals who have a New York State driver's license, learner's permit, or non-driver ID can now use a new online process to choose “X” as a gender marker without having to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
cnycentral.com
NYS AG James urges DOT to address widespread airline cancelations, delays
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday urged the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to take action to address widespread airline cancelations and delays, which have disrupted travel plans for millions of consumers nationwide. During the first half of 2022, 2.8 percent of flights were canceled,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Limo safety task force's report may go without IG investigation into state handling crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — On Thursday, members of the New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force discussed details of its final report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took the lives of 20 people. But one member and a state lawmaker argue that the final report...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
cnycentral.com
New York State Fair holding 20-hour flash sale Thursday morning for 20-day countdown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With 20 days left until the start of the 2022 New York State Fair, the fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The sale will run exclusively for...
cnycentral.com
Parts of New York urged to prepare for extreme heat Thursday
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday. According to the governor, Central New York is expected to have temperatures in the low 90s, with heat index values approaching the low 100s. "More dangerous heat is on the way for many New Yorkers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Will attending the fair cost more money as inflation continues to affect goods?
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just three weeks away. Local vendors and organizers are getting ready for a busy 13 days. Over 100 vendors are expected to come out for this year's fair. With inflation affecting every day goods, people may want to expect...
cnycentral.com
NY AG joins 21 attorneys general in case over bathroom policy for transgender student
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed an amicus brief alongside 21 other attorneys general in a case regarding the rights of transgender students. The amicus brief is in the case of a transgender male student in the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, Indiana. It opposes the school district's alleged efforts to bar the student from using the boys' bathroom.
cnycentral.com
NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James took action on Tuesday to crack down on rampant robocalls and protect consumers across the nation, joining a coalition of 50 attorneys general to form a nationwide, bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will investigate and take legal...
cnycentral.com
One-time property tax relief checks from NY are going out: Did you get yours?
ALBANY N.Y. — In June, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the one-time Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit would be sent out, available to eligible New Yorkers. The state's Department of Taxation and Finance website says about 2.5 million people across the state are eligible to receive a check, and no action is required by the homeowner to have it sent out. CNY Central has learned the checks are going out, but not everyone has received one yet.
cnycentral.com
NYS launches $1.3 million bonus program for health care, mental hygiene workers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on Wednesday which was enacted in the 2023 New York State Budget. The program includes $1.3 million for recruitment and retention bonuses to certain health care and mental...
cnycentral.com
$17.2 million affordable housing development completed in Onondaga County
TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a $17.2 million affordable housing development in the Town of Camillus on Tuesday. The new complex, Camillus Heights offers 60 affordable and energy-efficient homes with family-friendly amenities. The complex is located in a well-resourced area...
cnycentral.com
Large amount of cocaine found in car during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
cnycentral.com
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
cnycentral.com
One year since AG launched investigation results into workplace misconduct against Cuomo
New York State (WRGB) — Today marks the anniversary of a day of infamy in New York State. It was on this day exactly one year ago that NYS Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report, documenting 11 sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.
cnycentral.com
Genre-bending rapper Bryce Vine to make New York State Fair debut in August
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Breakout star Bryce Vine will be bringing his genre-bending sound to the 2022 New York State Fair for a Chevy Court concert in August. Vine will make his first State Fair appearance on August 26 at 6 p.m. The star is known for his laid-back, hip-hop...
cnycentral.com
Indie pop star Lizzy McAlpine to play Chevy Park at the Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Rising indie pop star Lizzy McAlpine will take to the Chevy Park Experience Stage this September for her Great New York State Fair debut. She is set to perform on Friday, September 2nd at 2 pm. The 22-year-old has gained momentum in the indie and folk...
cnycentral.com
NY GOP candidates want investigation into potential Hochul admin corruption
New York State (WRGB) — Two candidates running for office in New York are accusing The Hochul Administration of rampant "pay to play" scandals. Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry and Comptroller Candidate Paul Rodriguez are both running on the republican ticket and are calling for an investigation into corruption within the administration.
Comments / 0