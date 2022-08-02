Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will be filing a lawsuit challenging Idaho's abortion law, arguing it violates federal law requiring medical providers to offer emergency medical treatment.Aug. 2, 2022.
'It threatens lives, period': White House denounces Idaho abortion law as DOJ sues
The White House denounced Idaho's abortion law on Tuesday, saying it is "devastating, it’s extreme, and it threatens lives, period."
US News and World Report
A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote
A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
Is a D&C considered an abortion?
Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
A 10-year-old girl made headlines for getting an abortion, but thousands of kids under 15 get abortions every year: 'The situation out of Ohio is in no way unique'
A 10-year-old Ohio rape victim had to cross state lines to get an abortion. Thousands of children under the age of 15 get abortions each year, data shows. Children already faced barriers to abortion prior to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Twitter stunned after Kansas rejects pro-life amendment, keeps abortion as a ‘right’: ‘Best night for cruelty'
Twitter users expressed shock at the news that Kansas voters resoundingly voted "No" Tuesday evening on a proposed amendment to allow the Kansas state legislature to regulate abortions in the state. Pro-life groups in Kansas sought to enact the amendment to remove restrictions on lawmakers regulating abortion procedures which had...
Justice department sues Idaho over state’s near-total abortion ban
Lawsuit is DoJ’s first piece of litigation aimed at protecting abortion access since the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade
Her Ex-Husband Is Suing a Clinic Over the Abortion She Had Four Years Ago
Experts say the Arizona lawsuit shows how civil suits could be used to intimidate providers and punish people who’ve had abortions.
Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states
Abortion is a major issue in today's primary elections. Here's the current state of laws banning or heavily restricting abortion nationwide.
Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
International Business Times
Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe
The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
International Business Times
Planned Parenthood Seeks To Block Idaho's Near-total Abortion Ban
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday urged Idaho's top court to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect later this month, arguing that it would prevent women from getting abortions necessary to save their lives. Attorney Alan Schoenfeld, representing the abortion provider and reproductive rights group, told the...
Opinion: The coming state-federal showdown over abortion
The federal law requires abortion in some emergency situations where the Texas law would label it a crime, write Mary Ziegler and Elizabeth Sepper. The stage is set for a showdown between the federal government and the states. At stake is the idea that abortion can be medically necessary health care.
'No medical standard for what constitutes an emergency': Journalist Annie Lowrey on new abortion laws
Annie Lowrey, staff writer for The Atlantic, describes her difficult experience with pregnancy and tackles the question of what the life and health of a mother means today.
