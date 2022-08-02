ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
US News and World Report

A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote

A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
KANSAS STATE
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Merrick Garland
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics State#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#Republican#The U S Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
IDAHO STATE
International Business Times

Abortion Ban In Idaho Faces First U.S. Legal Challenge Since Roe

The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The lawsuit, filed in a federal...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
PBS NewsHour

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
INDIANA STATE
International Business Times

Planned Parenthood Seeks To Block Idaho's Near-total Abortion Ban

Planned Parenthood on Wednesday urged Idaho's top court to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect later this month, arguing that it would prevent women from getting abortions necessary to save their lives. Attorney Alan Schoenfeld, representing the abortion provider and reproductive rights group, told the...
IDAHO STATE
CNN

Opinion: The coming state-federal showdown over abortion

The federal law requires abortion in some emergency situations where the Texas law would label it a crime, write Mary Ziegler and Elizabeth Sepper. The stage is set for a showdown between the federal government and the states. At stake is the idea that abortion can be medically necessary health care.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy