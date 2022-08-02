ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Gag Order#Mayor#Sexual Battery#Statesboro#Senate
People

University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student

A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy