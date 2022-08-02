Read on www.wsav.com
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m....
GBI: Improperly Secured Car Door Led to Brianna Grier’s Death; Body Camera Footage Released
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has determined that Brianna Grier fell out of a moving Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car because he failed to close the back passenger door of the vehicle securely, NBC News reported. Grier, 28, died July 21 after falling into a coma July 15.
Georgia cemetery cold case solved: Boy, 6, found dead in 1990s identified thanks to tipster, arrest made
Georgia authorities have identified a 6-year-old Georgia boy found dead in a cometary in 1999 as William DaShawn Hamilton and charged his mother with murder in connection to his killing, thanks to a tipster who wanted justice. That tipster, whom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) identified...
Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers
In Georgia, officials are investigating after a woman died while in police custody. Brianna Grier's parents called 911 earlier this month when she was having a mental health emergency. Deputies arrived and, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they never closed the patrol car door before driving off. Grier fell out of the moving police car, officials say, and died after several days in a coma.July 29, 2022.
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
Georgia woman died after falling out a police patrol car while handcuffed, investigators say
Brianna Grier's parents have demanded answers about the failures that led to her death after she fell out of a police car while handcuffed.
GA Women In Mental Health Crisis Dies Days After Falling Out Of A Patrol Car
The family of Brianna Marie Grier wants answers as cruisers are always supposed to be locked. A family is demanding answers after a Georgia woman died while in police custody earlier this month. On July 15, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier from her a residence...
Georgia college professor fatally shoots 18-year-old student sitting in car, police say
Police said Anna Jones was killed when Richard Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.
Authorities are searching for whoever set off an explosion at a mysterious Georgia monument
A mysterious Georgia monument was damaged Wednesday when an explosive device was detonated near the attraction, prompting authorities to then demolish it for safety reasons, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. — (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said. A criminal investigation...
