wtoc.com
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
WJCL
live5news.com
Hilton Head Island man charged in apartment shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a Friday apartment shooting in Bluffton. James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head Island, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Police ask community to help ID suspects accused of stealing from hotel room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24. Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a […]
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
wtoc.com
Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight. Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire. Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now...
WJCL
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
wtoc.com
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are charged in connection to the abduction and killing of a woman who was reported missing in 2019 and her body later discovered. A Chatham County grand jury issued a felony murder indictment on Wednesday in the case of 24-year-old Melanie Steele, revealing more details about the circumstances surrounding her death.
4 Persons Rescued After A Fatal Rollover Crash In Register (Register, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a good Samaritan saved 4 lives after a fatal rollover crash. The crash occurred when a truck veered off the road and was engulfed in flames.
WJCL
Thunderbolt gas station clerk struck in head with hammer during violent robbery
Thunderbolt Police are trying to identify the fast-acting bandit who violently robbed a gas station clerk in about a minute. Police say the man entered the Enmarket on East Victory Drive at 3:45 Thursday morning and was out the door by 3:46. During that time he struck the clerk in...
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
WIS-TV
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. (WJCL) - A Georgia man was in the right place at the right time to save a grandfather and his three grandchildren after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. Grandfather Steven Wild was driving down Georgia Highway 46 when he fell asleep at the...
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
wtoc.com
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
allongeorgia.com
