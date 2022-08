VJ-3 Video Borescopes to be Displayed at Leading Petroleum Industry Event. TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will be one of a hundred exhibitors in attendance at the 2022 API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit (IMIS). Taking place August 9 through 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, IMIS offers oil, gas, and chemical inspection professionals educational content and networking opportunities.

