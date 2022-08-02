Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election

Read on www.wcjb.com
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.Ameena WilcoxLake City, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting starts next weekend in Alachua County but people gathered Sunday for Souls to the Polls. Hundreds met at the Hal Brady Rec complex in Alachua to meet candidates for office running in Alachua County races. Candidates for school board, state representative and county commission showed up.
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems. The creation must fit into one of five categories. This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card. The competition started with more than 70 applicants. After...
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday. The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. There are also some presentations and performances that will run...
Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods. Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware. The rabbi also says the center is offering...
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - August is National Wellness Month. Wellness can include both body and mind. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with Amy McCaughan of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to discuss ways we can create healthy routines and manage stress better. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercises to Ensure Happy and Healthy Feet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If your feet feel funky or your toes are tight, you are not alone. Matt Mallard, the Director of Personal Training at Gainesville Health and Fitness said, “if your feet aren’t working right, the rest of your body is probably going to follow and not work right either.”
