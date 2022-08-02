Breaking down York's plan to roll out and fund 22 new police officers

Read on local21news.com
local21news.com
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
York County school principal charged with stealing federal program funds
The CEO and principal of a York charter school has been charged with the theft of federal program funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from York Charter School in...
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
wdac.com
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
York Charter School CEO Stole School Funds From US Government: FBI, USDOJ
A charter school's CEO and President stole funds from a federal grant program that was meant for the school where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, the CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York...
FOX43.com
York man will serve up to 4 years in prison for starting fire at Lancaster City Visitors Center in 2021
LANCASTER, Pa. — A York man will serve up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center last year. Brandon S. Walburn, 32, of the 4500 block of Pleasant Valley Road, was sentenced to a prison term of 1½ to 4 years on Monday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
State Police Vehicle Stolen By Duo Who Led Troopers On Manhunt By PA Hotel
A manhunt has ended and two men are in custody after they stole a state police vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The traffic stop was attempted on Interstate 81 near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
wdac.com
York City Homicide Victim Identified
YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
local21news.com
Unsolved in PA | The search for Ivan Darling's killer continues, decades later
Adams County, PA — Investigators from Gettysburg Police and the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking a renewed look at the Unsolved in PA case of Ivan Darling. Darling was killed in his Gettysburg home in 1986. Police said Darling, who was 79 at the time, was stabbed....
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
Man steals $39,000 from East Pennsboro business: police
ENOLA, Pa. — A man has been charged with stealing $39,000 from a Cumberland County business. East Pennsboro Township Police announced Wednesday that Bryce Cahill, 29, had been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking- unmovable prop. On the morning of June 15, police responded to a...
wcn247.com
4th county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who's just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf administration is suing Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties over the disputed ballots.
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Men taken into custody after stealing police vehicle during traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. Around 11:35 a.m. on August 4, Harrisburg police say they made a traffic stop on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Death investigation ongoing in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating an incident that they are calling a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a report of a man who had died.
Harrisburg bans trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches from traveling under train bridge on Front Street
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced they are making additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. The city, in partnership with PennDOT, has banned vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches or taller from traveling on...
