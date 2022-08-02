Breaking down York's plan to roll out and fund 22 new police officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute is holding up certification of primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. It has also created problems for Republican state House member Matthew Dowling, who's just filed a lawsuit seeking to withdraw from his Fayette County reelection contest. The Wolf administration is suing Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties over the disputed ballots.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO