Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
“TOMMY TWO TONE THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Tommy Two Tone came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who likes everyone he meets. Tommy is very playful and good with other cats. To set up a time to meet Tommy Two Tone, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
“HUNTER THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Hunter was abandoned by his owner and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who loves attention. Hunter is playful and loves cat toys. To set up a time to meet Hunter, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“LILLY” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Lilly came to us when she was 6 days old with her mom. She is 8 weeks old and is a female. Lilly is very playful and loves to chase a laser lite. She likes crinkle balls and jingle balls. To set up a time to meet Lilly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“BELLA THE DOG”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Mitchell Radio Group Means Business 2 – Jen from Board and Brush
Mitchell Radio Group GM Chris Hilson talks with area businesspeople. In this episode, he talks with Jen from Board and Brush in downtown Mitchell.
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
Elmer Herrmann, 94, Mitchell
Elmer Herrmann, 94, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, August 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
