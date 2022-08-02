ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles acquire Rays outfielder Brett Phillips

The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash, tweets Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Tampa Bay designated Phillips for assignment yesterday after acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros. He was reported to have interest from multiple clubs earlier this morning. Phillips, 28,...
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
numberfire.com

Austin Hays (side) still idle Friday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (side) is not in the starting lineup again for Friday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hays will remain out for a second straight game due to left side soreness. Brett Phillips will join Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander in the Orioles' outfield.
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
RavenCountry

Ravens LB David Ojabo Finally Signs Rookie Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie deal, which ends his training camp holdout. Ojabo was the last of the 261 players in the 2022 draft that signed his contract.  Baltimore selected Ojabo with the 45th overall pick in the draft. He would have been a ...
CBS Baltimore

Orioles win 6-3 for first-ever season series sweep of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what's still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We're gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they're hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing...
