William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston HeightsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasTexas State
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargeHouston, TX
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
fox26houston.com
Community outraged after judge sentences former Tomball teacher convicted of raping child 60 days in jail
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Two Houston men arrested in $39M personal protection equipment fraud scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- Two suburban Houston men have been charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic involving medical-grade nitrile gloves, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Caleb Jordan McCreless, 32, Richmond, and Christopher Luke McGinnis, 39, Spring, into custody today. They are...
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Two Houston area men are charged in a nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that targeted elderly citizens, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, are charged with one count of a conspiracy to commit mail and health care fraud,...
Suspect charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing, police say
DICKINSON, Texas — A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man on Thursday in Dickinson, Texas has been arrested and charged with murder, police say. The Dickinson Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 5:36 p.m. about a stabbing on Deats Road by the Gulf Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Charges dropped against Texans RB accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home
HOUSTON — Charges have been dropped against Texans running back Darius Anderson, who had been accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home with the intent to commit assault, according to court documents. Anderson was arrested in Jul and charged iwth burglary of a habitation, but those charges were dropped...
Man accused of killing beloved NE Houston store clerk is in custody in Georgia, HPD says
HOUSTON — An arrest has been made months after a beloved store clerk was shot and killed in northeast Houston. Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old store clerk Jhon Dias. What happened. Just before 8 a.m. on March 20,...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of shooting at deputy constables during chase charged with attempted murder: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Precinct 4 deputy constables during a high-speed chase in north Harris County Friday, authorities said. It happened around 1:03 a.m. when authorities said a Precinct 4 sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million at Texas port
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A pair of recent inspections netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry in Texas. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred July 21 at the Veterans International Bridge, when a male...
WPMI
Two Houston men arrested in Baldwin Co. 'bank jugging' investigation
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bank jugging has made its way to the Baldwin County area. Bank jugging involves the theft of money by people following bank customers who have just made large cash withdrawals. Police say two men from Houston were running this operation right here along the...
Father of infant found dead in motel charged
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Comments / 2