Two Houston men arrested in $39M personal protection equipment fraud scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- Two suburban Houston men have been charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic involving medical-grade nitrile gloves, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Caleb Jordan McCreless, 32, Richmond, and Christopher Luke McGinnis, 39, Spring, into custody today. They are...
HOUSTON, TX
Reason.com

Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People

On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Father of infant found dead in motel charged

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

