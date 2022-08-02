Venom kicks off the Spider-Man X-Men crossover The Dark Web

Spider-Man's old anti-Spidey arch villain Venom will kick off the festivities when the newest anti-Spidey arch villain Chasm (Ben Reilly to his friends) teams up with the X-Men foe the Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor to her friends) in the Dark Web crossover this fall-winter.

November's Venom #13 by Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch will serve as a prelude and "set the stage" for the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover, which will begin in earnest in December's Dark Web Alpha #1 and then take place mainly in the pages of writer Zeb Well's Amazing Spider-Man but will also include spin-offs into other titles including one-shots, limited series, and ongoing series like Venom.

According to Marvel, after Eddie Brock is forced to watch his son Dylan die from across the timestream, Eddie (the current King of Black) returns to Earth but finds himself surrounded by enemies.

"Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!" reads Marvel's description.

Venom #13 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After taking Eddie to the far ends of time and space and the darkest corners of reality, it's kind of nice to drop him back in New York City - the home, and the family, he's been trying to get back to ever since #1," Ewing says in Marvel's announcement. "Unfortunately, this may not be a happy reunion for anyone concerned, because when Eddie crosses paths with fellow single parent the Goblin Queen, he gets tangled up in a very Dark Web..."

Vemon's involvement while now official was recently teased by the publisher at Comic-Con International San Diego. At the con, Marvel revealed a piece of promo art showing the characters involved in the crossover including Venom, a host of Spider-Man and X-Men characters, along with someone in Hobgoblin-esque colors on the left side of the piece, who is a new character named Hallow's Eve.

Check it out below:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Chasm, Titan, and Moira - meet the new wave of Marvel heroes turned villains .

