Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything

PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Cigarette lights clothes on fire outside Hudson home
At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Turns out, a pile of clothes had been lit on fire by a cigarette.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
Firefighters battle Ellenville blaze
ELLENVILLE – Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze in a structure at 25 Park Street in Ellenville late Thursday afternoon. Heavy fire was reported on the second story and in the rear of an occupied multiple dwelling. There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
Not Again! “Dangerous” Garbage Truck Overturns on Route 17
Deja vu? Oui. For the second time is as many months, a massive truck hauling garbage has overturned on a major Hudson Valley road, snarling traffic for hours and leading to huge reactions from local drivers who claim these accidents are becoming "weekly occurrences". Overturned Truck on Route 17 in...
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities
We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget. When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.
