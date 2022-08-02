Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling

On July 11, Wheat Ridge City Council adopted an ordinance legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units, aka ADUs. After six years of community engagement and two lengthy study sessions discussing the best regulations for Wheat Ridge, I’m very familiar with what ADUs are and what they aren’t. However, many of my neighbors might not know the basics or know why the majority of Wheat Ridge residents support thoughtfully regulated ADUs. With the wild west of social media, there are lots of misperceptions and rumors. I hope this is a helpful introduction to our unique approach to ADUs.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO