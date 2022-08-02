Read on www.kasu.org
Entering Heaven Alive
“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview
As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
Behind the Comforting Meaning of “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty
If you had asked Tom Petty, it would be among the wildflowers or in a boat out at sea. You belong somewhere you feel free. Petty’s song “Wildflowers” is a soothing, fan favorite from the late songwriter’s catalog. He first released the song in 1994 as the title and opening track on his second solo album, which was also his first solo album release with Warner Bros. Records. Outside of that, though, what other nuggets of wisdom are left to be plucked from Petty’s “Wildflowers”?
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s staggering guitar genius is front and center in this full-band playthrough of Neurotica
Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Clay Gober and Clay Aeschliman showcase their chemistry in an exemplary performance featuring a brace of eye-catching Ibanez guitars. We had to wait three years for all-new Polyphia material, but now the prog rock outfit is producing the content thick and fast. Since the band made...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Stereogum
Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)
In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”
Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best
You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
The FADER
Song You Need: dreamcastmoe’s “El Dorado” is a dubby ballad dedicated to the grind
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. dreamcastmoe chose an apt title for his new EP Sound Is Like Water. Across the five tracks, the Washington DJ and producer takes that Bruce Lee quote to heart and adopts many modes: he becomes Sampha's erstwhile scion on "Complicated" before switching to diaristic bedroom rapper on "RU Ready," followed by an outsider R&B iconoclast on "Novacaine." These go down relatively smoothly after the project opener "El Dorado" where the Washington-based artist fully lets his hair down and revels in the compelling strangeness he's capable of.
‘Monarch,’ New Country Music Drama, Drops New Song, ‘American Cowgirl’ [Listen]
TV viewers anxiously awaiting the premiere of the Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led drama, Monarch, have more than a month left to wait for the show's premiere. This week, however, the show released a new original song as it gears up for the start of its inaugural season. The song...
NME
Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds
Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75
Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
40 Years Ago: Peter Frampton’s Poppy ‘The Art of Control’ Flops
Ironically, Peter Frampton had little input in conceiving and crafting an album titled The Art of Control. Released on Aug. 3, 1982, Frampton's eighth album found A&M Records pushing for a more commercial, radio-friendly sound that could not have been further from his blues-rock roots – not to mention his previous few albums.
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’
Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
Beguiling Paul McCartney box set of eponymous solo albums showcases the former Beatle's deep range
As a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist, Paul McCartney's musical achievements are difficult to describe, given the vast nature of his work and its impact upon world culture. The Beatles are, unquestionably, popular music's outlier, which makes Paul the über-outlier. Over his long career, Beatle...
Never-Before-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album Set for Release, Jeff Bridges Narrates Doc
There’s a new Creedence Clearwater Revival album set for release. Fans, start your squealing. The new live performance album, Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which is from 1970, is available today (August 2) for pre-order, along with a new documentary concert film directed by two-time Grammy Award-winner Bob Smeaton, narrated by “The Dude,” himself, Jeff Bridges. The film is called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.
