ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Entering Heaven Alive

“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
MUSIC
The FADER

The 20 best rock songs right now

Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue

In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview

As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Comforting Meaning of “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty

If you had asked Tom Petty, it would be among the wildflowers or in a boat out at sea. You belong somewhere you feel free. Petty’s song “Wildflowers” is a soothing, fan favorite from the late songwriter’s catalog. He first released the song in 1994 as the title and opening track on his second solo album, which was also his first solo album release with Warner Bros. Records. Outside of that, though, what other nuggets of wisdom are left to be plucked from Petty’s “Wildflowers”?
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best

You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
TV SHOWS
The FADER

Song You Need: dreamcastmoe’s “El Dorado” is a dubby ballad dedicated to the grind

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. dreamcastmoe chose an apt title for his new EP Sound Is Like Water. Across the five tracks, the Washington DJ and producer takes that Bruce Lee quote to heart and adopts many modes: he becomes Sampha's erstwhile scion on "Complicated" before switching to diaristic bedroom rapper on "RU Ready," followed by an outsider R&B iconoclast on "Novacaine." These go down relatively smoothly after the project opener "El Dorado" where the Washington-based artist fully lets his hair down and revels in the compelling strangeness he's capable of.
MUSIC
NME

Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds

Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
THEATER & DANCE
Loudwire

Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75

Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love

Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Never-Before-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album Set for Release, Jeff Bridges Narrates Doc

There’s a new Creedence Clearwater Revival album set for release. Fans, start your squealing. The new live performance album, Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which is from 1970, is available today (August 2) for pre-order, along with a new documentary concert film directed by two-time Grammy Award-winner Bob Smeaton, narrated by “The Dude,” himself, Jeff Bridges. The film is called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy