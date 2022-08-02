ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

By Lawrence Hodge
Jalopnik
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandtourist.com

10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)

Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
TEMECULA, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Commuters#American#Inland#Southern Cali
FinanceBuzz

10 Incredibly Scenic Amtrak Routes Around the Country

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Jalopnik

California's EV Rebate Programs Are Shutting Down

California wants residents to purchase EVs in droves, to continue building it’s green-supporting reputation. But like nearly all new vehicles, the prices for them aren’t getting any cheaper and thousands of people are still shut out of buying them because of unaffordability. While there are rebate programs at the state, county, and sometimes local levels, many of these programs aren’t helpful because people cant use them. As the Ventura County Star reports, many California EV rebate programs are either shutting down or running out of money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000

The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
MURRIETA, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy