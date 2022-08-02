Coca-Cola Bottling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (COKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $10.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $11.94 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period.

