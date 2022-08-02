Read on www.randomlengthsnews.com
Related
randomlengthsnews.com
LA County Briefs: Empowering Students and Launch of New Department of Economic Opportunity
Empowering Students to Call School Threat Response Teams. Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger have proposed a new education campaign that would inform local students about how to report potential threats of school violence. The School Threat Assessment Response Teams or START program was created in 2009...
randomlengthsnews.com
LA County Launches Program to Strengthen Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA has announced the launch of the Capacity Strengthening Grants for Immigrant Focused Community Based Organizations initiative, a program to support community organizations serving Los Angeles County immigrant residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative’s goals include evaluating, sharing, strengthening and implementing the best practices from the pandemic response and service for immigrant communities into the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond.
randomlengthsnews.com
Ports Postpone Container Dwell Fee For Four Weeks
SAN PEDRO — The San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will postpone consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” for four weeks, until Aug. 26. Since the program was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a combined decline of 26% in aging cargo on the docks.
randomlengthsnews.com
South Pacific Avenue
In the boom years of San Pedro, from the tween years of the two world wars and the end of the war in Vietnam, South Pacific Avenue was the commercial corridor for this part of the LA Harbor Area. During this period, it had car dealerships, a movie theater, ethnic bakeries and two hardware stores and a men’s clothing store. There was even a Montgomery Ward, a Newberry’s five and dime store and upscale women’s wear store near 8th Street and a variety of ethnic restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
randomlengthsnews.com
Peck Park Shooting — Out of Tragedy: The Best and the Worst
Three Stories, Nine Victims and a One-Hammer Councilman. Harbor Division Capt. Brent McGuire of the Los Angeles Police Department made the trueist observation I heard throughout the entire July 26 town hall meeting about the Peck Park shooting two days earlier where two people were murdered. “In incidents such as...
randomlengthsnews.com
Neighbors Say Walker’s Cafe has Unpermitted Construction, Owners Say It’s Just Repairs
San Pedro residents say that Walker’s Cafe has been under construction the past few months without permits. However, a representative of Prospect Group, which owns the café, said they are only completing repairs, and that permits are not necessary. Walker’s Cafe, a beloved San Pedro diner that had...
randomlengthsnews.com
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
Comments / 0