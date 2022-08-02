ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Launches Program to Strengthen Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations

The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA has announced the launch of the Capacity Strengthening Grants for Immigrant Focused Community Based Organizations initiative, a program to support community organizations serving Los Angeles County immigrant residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative’s goals include evaluating, sharing, strengthening and implementing the best practices from the pandemic response and service for immigrant communities into the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond.
Ports Postpone Container Dwell Fee For Four Weeks

SAN PEDRO — The San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will postpone consideration of the “Container Dwell Fee” for four weeks, until Aug. 26. Since the program was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a combined decline of 26% in aging cargo on the docks.
South Pacific Avenue

In the boom years of San Pedro, from the tween years of the two world wars and the end of the war in Vietnam, South Pacific Avenue was the commercial corridor for this part of the LA Harbor Area. During this period, it had car dealerships, a movie theater, ethnic bakeries and two hardware stores and a men’s clothing store. There was even a Montgomery Ward, a Newberry’s five and dime store and upscale women’s wear store near 8th Street and a variety of ethnic restaurants.
Peck Park Shooting — Out of Tragedy: The Best and the Worst

Three Stories, Nine Victims and a One-Hammer Councilman. Harbor Division Capt. Brent McGuire of the Los Angeles Police Department made the trueist observation I heard throughout the entire July 26 town hall meeting about the Peck Park shooting two days earlier where two people were murdered. “In incidents such as...
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
