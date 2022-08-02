Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire

Read on koolam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Maine man charged in New Hampshire crime spree
EXETER, N.H. — A Maine man is facing charges in connection with a recent crime spree, including stealing two vehicles in Exeter, New Hampshire. Police say Seth St. Laurent, 31, with a last known address of Kittery, was arrested by North Hampton Police at about 9:30 Tuesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said he was driving a car reported stolen from Gorham Tire & Auto in Exeter early that morning.
WGME
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
Dorchester man arrested with high-capacity ‘ghost gun’ at Puerto Rican Festival, authorities say
“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare." A Dorchester man, who was arrested on a warrant while leaving the Puerto Rican Festival on Saturday night, allegedly had a high-capacity, laser-sighted “ghost gun” on him, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Marc...
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
wabi.tv
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest. “So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
Kool AM
Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolam.com
Comments / 2