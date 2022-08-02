Utica man who downloaded thousands of child pornography files sentenced to prison

Read on www.wktv.com
New Hartford woman accused of distributing fentanyl, heroin, meth facing federal charges
ALBANY, N.Y. – A New Hartford woman was arraigned last week on federal drug charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Alexis Miranda, 27, is accused of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine between August and October of 2019. Miranda is also accused...
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
Yorkville man accused of murdering 74-year-old woman in Fulton County
EPHRATAH, N.Y. – A Yorkville man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Fulton County this past May. State police say authorities found 74-year-old Sara Stinnett dead in her home on State Route 67 after they were called to the residence for a structure fire on May 13.
Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago. The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23. Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown...
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Rome police searching for runaway teen suspected of stealing parents' vehicle
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is suspected of stealing her parents' vehicle after running away from home last week. Chloe Wall has been reported missing in the past, most recently in February after sneaking out of her home. She was found safe a month later.
UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is taking extra steps to help boost applications by offering mock physical agility testing and using a donation to waive the fee for the next several people who apply. Thanks to a donation from Mastrovito Hyundai, UPD is waiving the application fee...
2 hospitalized following crash on Route 49 in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Route 49 in Rome Wednesday morning. According to New York State Police, 86-year-old Kenneth Ingerham, of Clinton, was driving eastbound on Route 49 in the right lane when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael Velez, who was driving in the passing lane.
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers standing on city street corners amid ongoing complaints from residents and business owners. According to the city, panhandlers can be removed from private property, but not from public spaces as long as they’re not interfering...
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition is collecting donations for victims of the deadly floods in Kentucky last month. According to the latest reports, 33 adults and four children were killed during the floods. More than 400 people also had to be rescued by helicopter or boat.
Two vehicles crash near ramp on Route 49 eastbound in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 49 in Rome around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the vehicle occupants was reportedly trapped and had to be removed by emergency responders following the crash, which happened eastbound near the Route 825 ramp.
Ilion community honors 12-year-old who lost cancer battle
The Ilion community was 'Anna Strong' this morning, showing support for cancer warrior Anna LaBella and her family. Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer. Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in...
More than 2,200 without power in Otsego County following storms
More than 2,200 were without power in Otsego County Thursday evening after thunderstorms made their way through the region in the afternoon. According to New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) more than 660 outages have been reported in Cooperstown and more than 500 in both Hartwick and Laurens.
Sangertown Square sues town of New Hartford over property assessment value
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The owners of Sangertown Square have filed a lawsuit against the town of New Hartford, claiming the mall property was over assessed. According to court documents, the mall is valued at more than $47 million. The lawsuit claims the property’s full market value is only $9.4 million and requests that the town reevaluate and reduce the value on the assessment roll.
14 displaced after fire breaks out in second-floor apartment in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Fourteen people have been displaced following a fire at a three-story building on Stark Street in Utica early Wednesday morning. Fire officials say flames started in a second-floor apartment toward the back of the building above the former Spilka’s restaurant located at the corner of Stark and Noyes streets.
New children's bookstore opens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
House of the Good Shepherd gets $1 million in state funding to support services
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was in Utica Tuesday to announce $1 million in state funding to support programs and services that help troubled youth at the House of the Good Shepherd. The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was in Utica...
Local counties awarded millions in grant funding to improve emergency communications
Local counties are receiving more than $1.5 million each to improve emergency communications through two state grant programs. The funding aims to enhance communications between public safety agencies through updated equipment purchases and training exercises. The state allocated $90 million through the Statewide Interoperable Communications grant program and $10 million...
