Utica man who downloaded thousands of child pornography files sentenced to prison

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The owners of Sangertown Square have filed a lawsuit against the town of New Hartford, claiming the mall property was over assessed. According to court documents, the mall is valued at more than $47 million. The lawsuit claims the property’s full market value is only $9.4 million and requests that the town reevaluate and reduce the value on the assessment roll.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO