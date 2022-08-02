Fans want to see ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ flashbacks explored in full

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
disneydining.com
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Captain America: New World Order: What We Know About The Marvel Movie So Far
Captain America 4 will be here before you know it. Here's everything we know about New World Order so far!
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
digitalspy.com
Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way
Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
Fantastic Four to be different from previous series according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige in new MCU reveal
Marvel’s event at Comic-Con 2022 shocked fans as Kevin Feige & Co. unveiled more details about the MCU roadmap than anyone expected. We got titles and release dates for Phase 5, and we learned about three Phase 6 movies: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. Also, Marvel released...
HBO Max’s Batgirl movie is canceled
Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film that was shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Well, today, we learn that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.
Kevin Feige Pitched an Early Version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Which Thor, Captain America and All the ‘OGs’ Died
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
Comments / 0