Colorado Daily
Boulder County affidavit: Suspects in Flagstaff homicide robbed and shot victim for money and drugs
The New Mexico woman found dead off Flagstaff Road was reportedly shot by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the shooter is claiming is he was acting in self defense. Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead July 24 and four people have since been...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
lakepowelllife.com
Primary Day Results
In Page the numbers are not yet certified, but it appears that Mayor Bill Diak will hold on to the title of mayor. According to the Coconino County Board of Elections, Mayor Diak received 58.7 percent of the vote Tuesday, while his challenger, Rick Yanke, received 41.3 percent of the vote.
knau.org
Coconino County election results: Daggett, Deasy advance in Flag mayoral race
In the race for Flagstaff mayor, Becky Daggett led with 50% of the vote followed by incumbent Paul Deasy with 100% of precincts reporting. They will both advance to the November general election. Incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez beat Tomas Hernandez for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Bill...
Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley. The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000...
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency
Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe's general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both of whom were on the ballot in 2018.
Navajos to narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls to 2
Navajo voters will decide Tuesday which two of 15 presidential hopefuls they want to advance to the tribe's general election.
AZFamily
Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff
Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
30-year-old found dead an hour after jumping in water near popular Arizona state park
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
