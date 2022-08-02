ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuba City, AZ

Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Primary Day Results

In Page the numbers are not yet certified, but it appears that Mayor Bill Diak will hold on to the title of mayor. According to the Coconino County Board of Elections, Mayor Diak received 58.7 percent of the vote Tuesday, while his challenger, Rick Yanke, received 41.3 percent of the vote.
PAGE, AZ
Tuba City, AZ
AZFamily

Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff

Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

