How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars

By Ashley Nash
deseret.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
Salon

Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators

Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NBC News

Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
The Independent

Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation

The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
deseret.com

Taiwan or bust: Why Pelosi’s trip matters

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan had all the makings of a political drama. As speaker of the House of Representatives and as second-in-line to succeed the president, she is the highest-ranking American official to set foot on the island in 25 years. She forged ahead despite warnings from national security officials that the visit could provoke China, which desires to bring Taiwan under the Chinese Communist Party’s control. And as if to add some Hollywood flair, China conducted air and naval drills with live ammunition in the Taiwan Strait.
deseret.com

Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
deseret.com

Lightning strike near White House kills 2, leaves 2 critically injured

Two people died and two others were critically wounded Thursday night when lightning struck them near the White House. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died overnight at the hospital. The lightning strike occurred just before 7 p.m. and hit Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue NW...
