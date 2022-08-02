How a bipartisan bill to help sick veterans became the casualty of partisan wars

Read on www.deseret.com
Related
Wyoming Republican senator says there are 'not that many Democrats' in the state who could help Cheney win her GOP primary
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war
The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.
Lawmakers seek to rescind Medals of Honor from soldiers who carried out Wounded Knee massacre
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have made a move to posthumously rescind Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. soldiers who participated in the infamous 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, where an estimated 250 Native Americans — mostly women and children — were killed. Legislation to take back the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate passes PACT Act, providing billions in aid for US veterans exposed to burn pits, after 41 GOP senators blocked passage last week
The bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk after Republicans previously blocked the legislation, causing an uproar among veterans groups.
VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators' proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, "we may have to ration care for veterans."
Bipartisan U.S. Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Senator responds to Lindsey Graham's threat about bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) indicated she would “move forward” on the Democrats’ massive economic package. Sen. Angus King (I-ME) sits down with CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar to explain the impact he believes this bill will have on Americans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators
Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
Republicans Tweet Support For Troops, Right Before Blocking A Veterans Health Care Bill
"None of them care — except to tweet,” Jon Stewart said after GOP lawmakers stalled a bill meant to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
MSNBC
House member, veteran calls out GOP 'stunt' over vets bill, praises its passing in Senate
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's passing of the PACT Act for veterans, her thoughts on Republicans who voted against the bill and the U.S. drone killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.Aug. 4, 2022.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill
Originally published July 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In...
GOP senators vote against PACT act, a bill to help veterans impacted by toxic substances
11 Senate Republicans opposed a bill Tuesday that funds research and benefits for veterans who were impacted by toxic substances while they served.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Taiwan or bust: Why Pelosi’s trip matters
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan had all the makings of a political drama. As speaker of the House of Representatives and as second-in-line to succeed the president, she is the highest-ranking American official to set foot on the island in 25 years. She forged ahead despite warnings from national security officials that the visit could provoke China, which desires to bring Taiwan under the Chinese Communist Party’s control. And as if to add some Hollywood flair, China conducted air and naval drills with live ammunition in the Taiwan Strait.
deseret.com
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding
I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.
deseret.com
Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration
Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
deseret.com
Lightning strike near White House kills 2, leaves 2 critically injured
Two people died and two others were critically wounded Thursday night when lightning struck them near the White House. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died overnight at the hospital. The lightning strike occurred just before 7 p.m. and hit Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue NW...
Comments / 0