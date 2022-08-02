ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

T-Pain “That’s Just Tips,” Reason “Barely Miss” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyQkb_0h2Givqu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dfmW_0h2Givqu00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been a while since T-Pain ’s dropped off some new work as he’s been busy judging other people’s talents on the Go-Big Show, but he’s carved out some time to get back in the studio and give his fans what they’ve been missing.

Coming through with a new video for “That’s Just Tips,” Teddy Penderazz gets his southern swagger on and hits up a lodge to turn things up and give the strippers something to work the pole to and the people something to dance to.

Back out West, Reason looks to keep the TDE label bumpin and for his clip to “Barely Miss,” he turns a trap house into a gentleman’s club as he has some thick young ladies working the stripper pole and rockin’ goon masks as well. We’re not mad at that, actually. Takes “Ride or Die Chick” to a different level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Fredo Bang , Jackboy, and more.

T-PAIN – “THAT’S JUST TIPS”

REASON – “BARELY MISS”

FREDO BANG – “2 DEATH”

JACKBOY – “SHOW NO LOVE”

THAT MEXICAN OT & DRODI – “PIMPIN PLATINUM”

BABYTRON & TRDEE – “BLAH BLAH BLAH”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE FT. KENNY MUNEY – “RIGHT NOW”

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tde#Mexican Ot Drodi
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022

Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’

Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza

Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records

The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Drake Releases Video for ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Banger “Sticky”

Drake is back with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album. In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy