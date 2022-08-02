Read on www.protocol.com
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth
Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
Major Tech Stocks Soaring Amidst Recession
Major tech stocks soared for the second day in a row leading to a significantly higher Wednesday than many expected. Shopify and Unity Software were up over 12%, and shares of Coinbase went up 14%.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
Coinbase will give BlackRock clients access to bitcoin
Coinbase said Thursday that it has partnered with BlackRock to give the world’s biggest asset manager’s clients access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The news sent Coinbase shares rallying more than 15% as a partnership with a major Wall Street institution eased investor worries about heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto marketplace. Coinbase will provide clients of BlackRock’s Aladdin software “direct access to crypto, starting with bitcoin,” Coinbase executives Brett Tejpaul and Greg Tusar said in a blog post.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today
Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.
Uber Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Q2 Performance, Free Cash Flow Feats
Uber Technologies, Inc UBER clocked 105% revenue growth in Q2 to $8.1 billion, beating the consensus. Revenue from Mobility grew to $3.55 billion (+120% Y/Y), with Mobility Gross Bookings of $13.4 billion (+55% Y/Y). Uber became a free cash flow generator in Q2. JMP analyst Andrew Boone had a Market...
Has PayPal Stock Bottomed After Earnings Rally?
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report are climbing about 10% in Wednesday's session, and for long-term bulls, it’s a welcome relief. The cause of much of PayPal’s pain over the past few quarters has been earnings. Now it’s the bullish catalyst for today’s action.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 54.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 63.7 million shares is 16959.7% of Marker Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. Athenex ATNX stock moved...
The Week's Top Stories: Robinhood, Warner Bros. Discovery & Maybe a Meme Stock
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. The world watched with bated breath this week as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan for an official visit that was flatly condemned by China. Stock markets tumbled amid the geopolitical uncertainty, but once World War III didn't break out, equities evened out for a positive week overall. One last hiccup came with a higher-than-expected jobs report, which investors seemed to interpret as a sign...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
Delete Snap Stock From Your Watchlist, Despite Drop to Pandemic Lows
It’s been a tough year for tech stocks. Especially social media stocks. Major names in the space have given a large chunk of their respective pandemic era gains. With Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the pullback has been even more severe. SNAP stock has given back all of its gains and has fallen back to price levels last seen in Spring 2020.
FinTech IPO Index Surges 8.8% as Earnings Start to Roll In
Earnings are rolling in, and for the FinTech IPO group, a relief rally may be in the works. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index was up 8.8% on the week, driven by double-digit percentage point gains for several names tracked by PYMNTS. Just a few trading days into August,...
