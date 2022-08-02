ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

protocol.com

Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth

Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
BUSINESS
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
MARKETS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
STOCKS
protocol.com

Coinbase will give BlackRock clients access to bitcoin

Coinbase said Thursday that it has partnered with BlackRock to give the world’s biggest asset manager’s clients access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The news sent Coinbase shares rallying more than 15% as a partnership with a major Wall Street institution eased investor worries about heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto marketplace. Coinbase will provide clients of BlackRock’s Aladdin software “direct access to crypto, starting with bitcoin,” Coinbase executives Brett Tejpaul and Greg Tusar said in a blog post.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Has PayPal Stock Bottomed After Earnings Rally?

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report are climbing about 10% in Wednesday's session, and for long-term bulls, it’s a welcome relief. The cause of much of PayPal’s pain over the past few quarters has been earnings. Now it’s the bullish catalyst for today’s action.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 54.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 63.7 million shares is 16959.7% of Marker Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. Athenex ATNX stock moved...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Robinhood, Warner Bros. Discovery & Maybe a Meme Stock

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   The world watched with bated breath this week as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan for an official visit that was flatly condemned by China. Stock markets tumbled amid the geopolitical uncertainty, but once World War III didn't break out, equities evened out for a positive week overall. One last hiccup came with a higher-than-expected jobs report, which investors seemed to interpret as a sign...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Delete Snap Stock From Your Watchlist, Despite Drop to Pandemic Lows

It’s been a tough year for tech stocks. Especially social media stocks. Major names in the space have given a large chunk of their respective pandemic era gains. With Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the pullback has been even more severe. SNAP stock has given back all of its gains and has fallen back to price levels last seen in Spring 2020.
STOCKS
pymnts

FinTech IPO Index Surges 8.8% as Earnings Start to Roll In

Earnings are rolling in, and for the FinTech IPO group, a relief rally may be in the works. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index was up 8.8% on the week, driven by double-digit percentage point gains for several names tracked by PYMNTS. Just a few trading days into August,...
STOCKS

