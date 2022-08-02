The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. The world watched with bated breath this week as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan for an official visit that was flatly condemned by China. Stock markets tumbled amid the geopolitical uncertainty, but once World War III didn't break out, equities evened out for a positive week overall. One last hiccup came with a higher-than-expected jobs report, which investors seemed to interpret as a sign...

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO