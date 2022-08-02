City supports plans to renovate historic downtown Huntington building into apartment units

Read on www.wfmj.com
Well-known statue gets much-needed cleaning in Niles
A well-known statue of President William McKinley is getting a much-needed cleaning this week.
Girard City Council to consider smoking ban, raising parking fines
Girard City Council will soon consider two ideas affecting residents.
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city's oldest houses and it's now up for sale.
Years Ago | August 5th
Vindicator file photo / August 6, 1959 | Federal, state, and village officials inspected McDonald new $270,000 sewage treatment plant 63 years ago. From left, Councilmen Andrew Whyosky, John Evans, Joseph Ramsey, Cranford Jackson, and Nicholas Tadia; Mayor Stanley Polanski; E.B. Ransom, assistant sanitary engineer of the State Health Department, and Philip Taylor, junior assistant sanitary engineer of the U.S. Public Health Service.
Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers
As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
Newton Falls Council looks to improve essential dams
Two major dams in Newton Falls need to be repaired as they're a part of the main water source for those who live there. "OUR WATER SUPPLY COMES FROM UP ABOVE THE EAST RIVER. WE'RE NOT SURE IF THE DAM GOES, WHETHER IF THE LEVEL FO THE DAM WOULD DO DOWN AND WE MAY NOT HAVE A WATER SUPPLY," said 2nd Ward Councilman John Barnyak.
Boil water advisory for Trumbull water customers
Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers have issued a boil-water alert for Trumbull County water customers in the Brookfield Water District east of Bedford Road, which includes parts of Warren Sharon Road, the Valley View development, Lincoln Street, Yankee Run Road and Brookfield Avenue, until further notice. The alert reportedly stems from...
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year.
Grove City College Library renovation nearly completed
Grove City College is putting the finishing touches on its library renovation project. Henry Buhl funded the library building in 1952 that would be named after him at Grove City College. But changing times and changing technology has required a major renovation of the library that is now nearly complete.
2 water main breaks in Brookfield lead to boil alert
Two water main breaks in Brookfield led to a boil alert on Thursday.
City of Youngstown seeks candidates for Human Relations position
The city of Youngstown is seeking candidates for the position of executive director of Human Relations. The full-time position is appointed by and reports to the mayor. Duties include developing, implementing and participating in “all Human Relations, Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity Program activities,” a news release states.
Truck causes thousands to lose power in Mahoning County
Officers said that an accident occurred on Johnston Place, causing the outage.
Officials put off closing dangerous intersection
Sharon city officials and PennDOT have decided to delay the temporary closure of a dangerous intersection in the city.
Portion of South Avenue being resurfaced
A portion of South Avenue will be resurfaced next week, between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive.
$1.3 million coming to Columbiana County for Port Authority, Little Beaver Creek River
Ohio State Representative, Tim Ginter (R-Salem) has announced on Wednesday that $1.3 million is coming to Columbiana County for area projects involving the Columbiana County Port Authority and the Little Beaver Creek State Scenic River. The funding was approved on Monday during the State Controlling Board meeting. The county will...
Local library to celebrate reopening with activities
The community is invited to tour the newly remodeled and expanded library on Mahoning Avenue in Warren from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
Hearing held on Youngstown’s request to be reimbursed Chill-Can funds
A lawyer for the company that owns the vacant Chill-Can plant argued Thursday before a magistrate in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that they should not have to pay Youngstown $1.5 million in grant money that the city gave them for the project.
Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
Major upgrades keep cargo moving along Ohio River in Columbiana County
Transportation and shipping upgrades along the Ohio River in Columbiana County are getting more money thanks to a state grant.
