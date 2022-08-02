Valerie Bertinelli Lists Her Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Home Amid Her Divorce From Tom Vitale

Read on www.sheknows.com
JJ
2d ago
Val…. do what you need to do & FORGET this part of your life….. we all meet incapable people in our lives so move forward & be done with him!! STAY STRONG Val!! God Bless🙏
Reply(1)
27
Selena Woody
2d ago
So because he didn't have sense enough to keep his license current, so he could live off of Valerie, now he wants to get the pre nup kicked out. He needs to be working for the post office and not get one red penny.
Reply(1)
16
Diane Gough
2d ago
she never got over Eddie Van Halen even though they were divorced. maybe he was tired of being compared to him that's why they are divorcing
Reply(7)
23
Related
Valerie Bertinelli lists Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million after snapping it up two years ago for $1.9 million... amid ugly split with Tom Vitale
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli of the show Valerie's Home Cooking has listed her sprawling ranch style mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The One Day At A Time actress is asking $2.5 million for the one story hilltop home after purchasing it in 2000 for $1.92 million, according to The Dirt.
Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations
Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
SheKnows
Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Exit Ultra-Private $19 Million Beverly Hills Estate — See the Photos!
Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are on the move, so that means their $19 million home for the last eight years is officially on the market. The home is hidden from the street — we are talking high walls, a security gate, and tall hedges — and in a private community. That means it’s the ideal house for an A-list celebrity who doesn’t want to take any chances with the paparazzi peering in.
Valerie Bertinelli Puts $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home on the Market Following Divorce
Following her divorce from husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, Valerie Bertinelli has listed her ranch-style Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million. According to the property’s listing, Valerie Bertinelli previously purchased the single-level home for $1.92 million. The TV personality’s home was built in 1962 and has a stunning video of the San Fernando Valley as well as features a gorgeous swimming pool and seating for indoor/outdoor entertainment. The 2,529 square foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?
Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara
She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, expecting baby with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another baby on the way. On Wednesday, Teigen, 36, took to social media to announce she’s pregnant and revealed her blossoming baby bump.
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Tried to Keep Their Daughter out of Acting
Here's a look at the acting career of Vivian Falcone, and why her parents, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, tried to keep her away from acting.
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
Comments / 50