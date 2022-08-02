ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Her Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Home Amid Her Divorce From Tom Vitale

By Kristyn Burtt
Comments / 50

JJ
2d ago

Val…. do what you need to do & FORGET this part of your life….. we all meet incapable people in our lives so move forward & be done with him!! STAY STRONG Val!! God Bless🙏

Reply(1)
27
Selena Woody
2d ago

So because he didn't have sense enough to keep his license current, so he could live off of Valerie, now he wants to get the pre nup kicked out. He needs to be working for the post office and not get one red penny.

Reply(1)
16
Diane Gough
2d ago

she never got over Eddie Van Halen even though they were divorced. maybe he was tired of being compared to him that's why they are divorcing

Reply(7)
23
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Exit Ultra-Private $19 Million Beverly Hills Estate — See the Photos!

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are on the move, so that means their $19 million home for the last eight years is officially on the market. The home is hidden from the street — we are talking high walls, a security gate, and tall hedges — and in a private community. That means it’s the ideal house for an A-list celebrity who doesn’t want to take any chances with the paparazzi peering in.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Puts $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home on the Market Following Divorce

Following her divorce from husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, Valerie Bertinelli has listed her ranch-style Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million. According to the property’s listing, Valerie Bertinelli previously purchased the single-level home for $1.92 million. The TV personality’s home was built in 1962 and has a stunning video of the San Fernando Valley as well as features a gorgeous swimming pool and seating for indoor/outdoor entertainment. The 2,529 square foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast

Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
CALIFORNIA STATE

