Helena's Todorovich sisters emerge from USATF Junior Olympics as All-Americans

KULR8
Butte Miners finish storybook season as state champions--but best is yet to come for Mining City baseball
BUTTE, Mont. -- Sixty-nine years. That's how long it's been since a Legion Baseball team from Butte got to hold the trophy as state champions. "When we won state, that was a moment I'll never forget," said first baseman Aidan Lee. "It's something super crazy." "[Winning the state title] is...
montanasports.com
With title drought over, Butte Miners look to regionals
BUTTE — First-year Butte Miners coach Jim LeProwse knows that the future of baseball in the Mining City is bright. "It's definitely a great thing for Butte baseball," LeProwse said shortly after the Miners stymied the Billings Cardinals for a 12-2 five-inning victory in the State A Legion championship on Sunday.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
NBCMontana
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Economists' midyear outlook forecasts changing growth trends in Montana
Montana economists say after several years of rapid economic growth in the state, signs are pointing to a change.
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
montanasports.com
Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees
HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
montanarightnow.com
Updated: Man who said he was 'the devil' gets 75 years for fatal stabbing in Butte
After calling it a “senseless crime and tragic waste of a mother’s life,” a judge sentenced a man to 75 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in June 2021. Prosecutors had recommended the sentence...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
