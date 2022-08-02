Read on www.wnky.com
Two of four closed railroad crossings in Bowling Green reopened
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A release by the City of Bowling Green says CSX Transportation has reopened two railroad crossings. The railroad crossings at 12th Avenue and Robinson Avenue are now open after being closed for routine maintenance. According to the release, crossings at 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 sends convoy to eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A team from Warren County’s division of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are now in eastern Kentucky to help rebuild. Seven people left early this morning to deliver supplies and help rebuild infrastructure. “Our crews will be focused on digging those roads out and trying...
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
Cave Country Trails Challenge for August begins.
HART COUNTY, Ky.- With the rising cost of just about everything these days, how about $700 worth of items for free?. All you have to do is enjoy one of the many trails in our region. Each month, Cave Country Trails offers a new trail challenge in one of five...
PSC gives Glendale OK for power facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking...
Bowling Green city commissioners vote to allow fireworks in September
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green says Bowling Green city commissioners voted to temporarily amend the city’s fireworks ordinance. According to a social media post by the city, this change will allow the legal discharge of fireworks between the hours of noon to 11 p.m. from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 this year.
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
Following Directions: Historical Sign Replicated for Cave City
A long-forgotten sign was recently recreated for the Cave City Welcome Center. With slight changes made to the distances, thanks to interstates, the sign is otherwise an exact replica of the original sign, which was located on the old Cave City Schoolyard, at Hwy 31W and Hwy 70 in the 1930s.
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
Flood Watch in Effect for Many Through Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms were more numerous Thursday as a cold front closed in on the region. This boundary will keep rain chances high into week’s end. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some...
Ascend Elements Plans Kentucky Manufacturing Facility to Recycle EV Batteries
Ascend Elements is investing $310 million in Phase 1 – and up to $1 billion over several possible phases – to build a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., with ground-breaking expected in Q4 2022. The manufacturing facility, known as Apex 1, will be home to...
Parents concerned over new WCPS bus routes
WARREN CO., Ky.-“I just would really like to have some answers,” said one parent of a WCPS student. “Whenever I saw it, I was immediately concerned for my kid’s safety,” said another parent. Warren County Public Schools just released the new bus routes for the upcoming...
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
National Watermelon Day
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day in the U.S. and just a few miles off U.S. 31-W is a family farm with generations of history. Dennison’s Roadside Market is a family owned store with almost 400 acres in its backyard. Owned by Kathy and Paul Dennison, it has been operational for nearly 30 years and yields an assortment of crops. Youngest son Matthew told News 40 that just with the 3 acres of watermelons they’ve grown this season, they were able to harvest “between 3 and 4,000 watermelons this year so far”.
Hodgenville, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glasgow High School football team will have a game with Larue County High School on August 04, 2022, 15:55:00. Click here for more details. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
