Governor Whitmer signs executive directive streamlining CHIPS Act resources

Fall is one of the best times to get involved in the DNR Wildlife Division – and one of the busiest. In the lead-up to popular hunting seasons, the department hires seasonal employees to work at various locations throughout the state, including DNR field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the DNR Wildlife Division, help answer questions from the public or spend some time outdoors, this could be the job for you!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO