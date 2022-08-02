Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant

Read on www.wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
Toddler nearly drowns at area lake. Update on plan to sell beer at NDSU Bison games. Low rankings for early education.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at an area lake. The NDSU Athletic Director weighs in on the plan to sell beer at Bison homes games. Bad news for North Dakota and Minnesota when it comes to early education.
Minnesota State Fair featuring new brews and beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages.New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. You can find...
Minnesota in drought for third consecutive year despite wet Spring
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of Minnesota are experiencing drought conditions for the third consecutive year. Officials say the flash drought is confined to St. Cloud and the area south, with the Twin Cities hit hardest. Climatologist Pete Boulay says the area jumped from abnormally dry to severe drought in two weeks and remains there. Conditions are persisting despite a wet spring.
