ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio has broken multiple heat records this summer. Here's how drought plays a role.

KENS 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Alamo, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Crews battling 3 large wildfires around Central Texas

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews across Central Texas are battling three separate wildfires as a result of continued hot, dry conditions. One fire, which the Texas A&M Forest Service has named the Smoke Rider fire, started on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. The Texas Department of...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Heat Wave#Soil Moisture#Noaa
KSAT 12

CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
saobserver.com

Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book

San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy