San Antonio has broken multiple heat records this summer. Here's how drought plays a role.

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
KENS 5
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
26 million Texans facing AC and power crisis as week-long 100f temps have seen power grid reach 80 gigawatts for the first time ever
Extreme heat is expected to worsen the situation in Texas on Thursday, with demand on the power grid reaching an all-time high. Temperatures are expected to reach 105f in some parts of the state, creating a demand of about 80 gigawatts in energy. Multiple heat advisories have been put in...
1,400-acre wildfire closes San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
KENS 5
Hairstyles so easy that a Dad could do them | Great Day SA
San Antonio's Juan Torres walks you all through some of the easiest, yet beautiful hairstyles that you could do. Follow Juan on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/juahnn/.
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
KENS 5
Crews battling 3 large wildfires around Central Texas
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews across Central Texas are battling three separate wildfires as a result of continued hot, dry conditions. One fire, which the Texas A&M Forest Service has named the Smoke Rider fire, started on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. The Texas Department of...
KENS 5
Prep for the 'Battle At The Alamo City' is in full throttle | Great Day SA
This special non-profit event offers an abundance of live games, challenges that all benefit those in our essential communities. To purchase tickets, visit https://battleatthealamocity.com/.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says
San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
saobserver.com
Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book
San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
MySanAntonio
Projects could breathe new life into dilapidated Cattleman Square area west of downtown San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Austin developer already working on projects near Pearl and on the South Side is investing in Cattleman Square, a dilapidated area west of downtown peppered with government facilities, industrial buildings and empty lots. Sabot Development recently bought the...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program. Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements. Applications can be...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
San Antonio police prepare for active threat situations following Uvalde
SAPD met with state officials to discuss active threat action.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
