FloorFound expands its executive team as ‘retailers turn to recommerce in record numbers’

Read on www.furnituretoday.com
Related
As Silicon Valley Goes Back to the Office, Hybrid Models Are Here to Stay
Working from home has its benefits, especially when you’re trying to do something that has never been done before."There's an opportunity to get into a state of flow when you don't have the distractions that you have sitting at an open desk," Aaron Rosenkind, Zoox senior manager, said. Rosenkind works on a team tasked with developing an autonomous robotaxi. But even though he can focus more at home, he admitted that during the pandemic, he missed being able to go up to a colleague inside the Foster City, Calif. headquarters and collaborate in person."Within an hour, we've had some great solutions...
Comments / 0