Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Will They Ever Address Rumors That They've Cut Ties With the Royals?

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
#Royals#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussexes#Us Weekly
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth Said ‘Thank Goodness’ Meghan Markle Wasn’t at Prince Philip’s Funeral: Book

There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wishes Meghan Markle A Happy 41st Birthday Amid Rift Between William & Harry

Meghan Markle turned 41 on August 4 and received a special message from Prince William and Kate Middleton. “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” William, 40, and Kate, 40, wrote in their tribute to Meghan on their Twitter account. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tribute also featured a photo (which can be seen HERE) of Prince Harry‘s wife at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. in June.
People

Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day

Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Met With Protestors As They Arrive At U.N. In NYC: 'Why Are They Here?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not receive a warm welcome when they flew to New York City in mid-July. On Monday, July 18, the two were spotted heading to the United Nations, where a protestor heckled them as they arrived. "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA," her sign read, referring to Nelson Mendela, the former president of South Africa. "Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?"
