Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Will They Ever Address Rumors That They've Cut Ties With the Royals?

Meghan Markle was upset — and Buckingham Palace was shocked — when her 2017 Vanity Fair profile mentioned Prince Harry, book says
A new book claims Meghan Markle's 2017 Vanity Fair profile angered her because it mentioned Prince Harry. Markle, 40, was reportedly upset because the profile did not focus on her philanthropy. The book says she was told to avoid specific topics ahead of the interview, including Prince Harry.
Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Meghan Markle FORCED Prince Harry to Compare Her to Princess Di, New Book Claims
From the moment that news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship went public, the former actress has endured near-constant scrutiny and criticism from the British tabloid media. The endless nit-picking from both the press and her in-laws has likely taken a tremendous psychological toll on Meghan, but only...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time
Find out what a royal biographer has said about why Prince Harry friends were reportedly unimpressed when they met Meghan Markle.
Queen Elizabeth Said ‘Thank Goodness’ Meghan Markle Wasn’t at Prince Philip’s Funeral: Book
There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.
Prince Harry said he first realized Meghan Markle was his soulmate during a trip to Africa
Prince Harry delivered a speech to the UN for Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday. Harry reflected on his memories of Africa, saying it's where he realized Meghan was his soulmate. He also spoke of Mandela's legacy and shared details of his meeting with Princess Diana.
Kate Middleton Wishes Meghan Markle A Happy 41st Birthday Amid Rift Between William & Harry
Meghan Markle turned 41 on August 4 and received a special message from Prince William and Kate Middleton. “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” William, 40, and Kate, 40, wrote in their tribute to Meghan on their Twitter account. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tribute also featured a photo (which can be seen HERE) of Prince Harry‘s wife at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. in June.
Harry and Meghan's 10 Lawsuits in 3 Years and What They Say About Couple
Prince Harry is poised to launch the 10th lawsuit that either he or Meghan Markle will have been involved in since 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already filed eight lawsuits between them, while Meghan has been sued for libel by her half-sister Samantha Markle. And Harry's lawyers...
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Met With Protestors As They Arrive At U.N. In NYC: 'Why Are They Here?'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not receive a warm welcome when they flew to New York City in mid-July. On Monday, July 18, the two were spotted heading to the United Nations, where a protestor heckled them as they arrived. "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA," her sign read, referring to Nelson Mendela, the former president of South Africa. "Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?"
Meghan Markle "Hated the Comparisons" With Kate Middleton, Claims Royal Biographer
When Meghan Markle was preparing to join the Royal Family, many were rooting for her and Kate Middleton to forge a sisterly alliance. Others, on the other hand, found it all too easy to pit the two women against each other. Sadly, it sounds like the latter camp's predictions turned...
How Meghan Markle's Vanity Fair Cover in 2017 Mentioning Prince Harry Sparked Royal Outrage
Meghan Markle's excitement about gracing the cover of Vanity Fair for its October 2017 issue dissipated almost immediately after it hit newsstands, sparking outrage and disdain from the actress and the royal family. This tale is part of royal biographer Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War...
