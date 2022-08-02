On July 29, Billie Eilish hit the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles wearing an ultraglamorous slip dress layered under a big blazer, both of which matched her jet-black hair. The '90s-inspired slip dress featured a high front slit and a low-cut neckline, and Eilish added an oversize yet tailored jacket as a borrowed-from-the-boys topper to complete her dressy look. The chic slip number channeled a boudoir-inspired vibe as its flowy hem grazed the floor, billowing as she moved. On Instagram, the "Bad Guy" singer posted a mirror selfie of her getting ready for the evening, putting her diamond necklaces, bracelets, and earrings on full display. Chunky black boots, otherwise known as her footwear signature, rounded out the ensemble. It's no surprise the singer chose a slip dress for the evening, as the '90s trend has been back in full force for the past few years. Eilish is always one to turn heads on the red carpet, be it in a head-to-toe Gucci monogram moment at the 2020 Grammys or a total tulle confection by Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 Met Gala.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO