Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
23 Interesting Facts About "Matilda" That Will Make You Want To Watch The Movie All Over Again
There's nothing like a good book and even greater facts!
If There’s A “Stranger Things” Shaped Hole In Your Heart, Here Are 8 Reasons To Watch “Paper Girls”
Give me a time machine so I can go watch Season 2.
Keke Palmer Stuns in Bright Cutout Minidresses For Her Latest Shoot
"Nope" actress Keke Palmer stars on Women's Health's September 2022 issue, wearing a bright assortment of summer outfits that put a sultry spin on athleisure. Styled by Executive Fashion Director Kristen Saladino, Palmer's cover looks speak to her bold personal style that we've come to appreciate on her latest press tour. In the feature, the 28-year-old star speaks about her self-care routine as well as how she practices yoga and mindfulness.
12 of the Best Movies Starring Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet may be young compared to the seasoned actors and directors he's gotten to work with over the past few years, but there's no question he's got talent in abundance. Though Chalamet has been acting since 2008, he captured audiences' attentions as the love-stricken Elio in his breakout role in 2018's "Call Me by Your Name." Since then, he's hit the ground running, starring in sci-fi hit "Dune" and historical period drama "The King."
Everything to Know About the Endless From "The Sandman"
After a long wait, Netflix is finally gearing up to drop the long-anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular fantasy comic-book series "The Sandman." Arriving on the streamer on Aug. 5, the ambitious 10-part series chronicles the journey of the titular cosmic entity, Morpheus — best known as Dream — who must restore the balance of his realm after being held captive and unconscious for more than a decade at the hands of Roderick Burgess. While the story centers on Dream, his six immortal siblings, collectively known as the Endless, also play a pivotal role in the story.
J Lo Styles a Floral Minidress With Sky-High Wedges For Lunch in Italy
Jennifer Lopez, who had been adventuring in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck, is now turning heads in Italy thanks to her signature boho-chic style. Most recently, she stepped out in yet another enviable dress while exploring Capri. Looking effortlessly stylish, Lopez sported a light-blue poplin minidress that boasted...
Bride pulls wedding day prank on groom with ‘first look’ dress swap
There’s no moment more special at a wedding than when the groom sees his bride in her wedding dress for the first time. Unless it’s your best friend wearing a dress instead.A man was brought to tears of laughter after his soon-to-be wife unexpectedly pranked him during what was supposed to be the couple’s “first look”. A first look is an intimate moment during the wedding day where the couple getting married see each other for the first time before the ceremony.In a video shared by Mezia Wedding Films on TikTok, the groom is seen dressed in his tuxedo...
Drake Has Hearts Racing as a Doctor in Scrubs For DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" Video
That's Dr. Graham to you. Drake stars as a neurosurgeon in DJ Khaled's new "Staying Alive" music video, and seeing him suited up in scrubs has us ready for a full-body exam. The visual, which also features Lil Baby, takes place at the fictional Khaled Khaled Hospital, where doctors and nurses carry around red Solo cups, toss back tequila shots, and smoke hookah. It wouldn't be our first choice for emergency medical care, but hey, the facility seems to throw one heck of a party.
Kim Kardashian and Chicago and North West Model Yeezy's Futuristic Shield Sunglasses
Taking a cue from North West's edgy eyewear collection, Kim Kardashian doubled down on the alien Barbie aesthetic she's recently adopted. The business mogul shared a carousel post on Instagram, the first of which features her and her youngest daughter, Chicago West, wearing silver metallic Yeezy shield sunglasses. They're the exact pair North modeled a few days earlier when she visited Ye (formerly Kanye West)'s studio on Sunday, July 29. During that trip, she also sketched some Yeezy designs, demonstrating that she's a strong brand collaborator.
Jane Fonda Is the New Face of H&M Move, and We Want Every Single Piece
Jane Fonda is an icon for a reason, and we've always admired her commitment to standing up for what she believes in, her brilliant comedic timing, and her passion for health and fitness. So many people have fallen in love with working out because of Fonda, so it only makes sense that she's the new face of H&M Move, the brand's new line of workout clothes.
Billie Eilish's '90s-Inspired Slip Dress Features a Thigh-High Slit
On July 29, Billie Eilish hit the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles wearing an ultraglamorous slip dress layered under a big blazer, both of which matched her jet-black hair. The '90s-inspired slip dress featured a high front slit and a low-cut neckline, and Eilish added an oversize yet tailored jacket as a borrowed-from-the-boys topper to complete her dressy look. The chic slip number channeled a boudoir-inspired vibe as its flowy hem grazed the floor, billowing as she moved. On Instagram, the "Bad Guy" singer posted a mirror selfie of her getting ready for the evening, putting her diamond necklaces, bracelets, and earrings on full display. Chunky black boots, otherwise known as her footwear signature, rounded out the ensemble. It's no surprise the singer chose a slip dress for the evening, as the '90s trend has been back in full force for the past few years. Eilish is always one to turn heads on the red carpet, be it in a head-to-toe Gucci monogram moment at the 2020 Grammys or a total tulle confection by Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 Met Gala.
