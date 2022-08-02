SPONSORED The Place: Make Memories at Country Roads Family Fun Farm

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews worked through the morning to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks following strong storms. The most significant damage happened Wednesday night in the Lebanon area. The storm damaged structures, power lines, and tree limbs. Much of the damage stretches along a path of State Highway 64. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the storm. It classified the storm as high wind damage.

