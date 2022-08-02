SPONSORED The Place: Make Memories at Country Roads Family Fun Farm

Read on www.ky3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Frozen Yogurt Bark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your yogurt into a frozen treat. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt across a cookie sheet, ensuring that yogurt stays ¼ inch thick. Spread sliced strawberries, blueberries, and pistachios across yogurt. Press the fruit and the nuts down into the yogurt. Freeze for two hours. Remove from the freezer and cut or break into smaller pieces.
KYTV
Mercy Hospital in Springfield brings back "Last Supper" painting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
KYTV
INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
KYTV
Shell Knob, Mo. business employees react to propane facility leak Wednesday
Springfield actor plays a leading role in “Where the Crawdads Sing”. A Springfield native is gaining attention for his role in one of the country’s biggest movies. Leigh's Lost and Found: searching for a Shepherd missing from Ozark. Springfield Public Schools superintendent shares ‘State of the Schools’ report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Springfield actor plays a leading role in “Where the Crawdads Sing”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield native is gaining attention for his role in one of the country’s biggest movies. Sterling Macer, Jr. appears in “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The movie is an adaptation of a popular book. He plays the role of Jumpin’, a man who befriends the film’s lead character Kya.
KYTV
Moms and Money: Pokemon League Play
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When walking into Collectomaniacs, inside Battlefield Mall, it’s easy to think a poker tournament is taking place. There is same shuffling and cutting of the decks and stare-downs from players. However, it isn’t poker they’re playing on this Monday night, it’s Pokemon.
KYTV
Springfield awarded $17.5 million grant for workforce training partnerships
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store. Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
KYTV
Buddy Check 3: Getting back into the habit of regular mammograms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was 2020, early in the pandemic, when hospitals were overwhelmed with critical patients being treated for the Coronavirus. Routine health screenings like mammograms were shut down during those initial quarantines. Mammograms were reserved for patients with apparent symptoms of breast cancer. “The CDC actually estimated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
KYTV
Firefighters battle propane facility leak near Shell Knob, Mo.
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a leak at a propane facility near Shell Knob, Mo. The leak happened Wednesday evening at the Titan Propane/Amerigas facility. Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters hauled water from the lake to the scene. Crews closed the nearby Dollar General for safety precautions....
KYTV
Crews restoring power after strong storms across the Ozarks
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews worked through the morning to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks following strong storms. The most significant damage happened Wednesday night in the Lebanon area. The storm damaged structures, power lines, and tree limbs. Much of the damage stretches along a path of State Highway 64. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the storm. It classified the storm as high wind damage.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools superintendent shares ‘State of the Schools’ report
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools superintendent shared her ‘State of the Schools’ report Thursday morning. The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at Ozarks Technical Community College. Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan addressed some significant changes for the school year. The district will screen students...
KYTV
On Your Side: Customer warns of ‘vomit fraud’ with rideshare app
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a scam warning if you use ride-share services like Uber and Lyft. It’s coined as ‘vomit fraud.’ There are several reports across the country about it. A rider reached out to On Your Side, stuck with an $80 cleanup fee and vows she did not get sick.
KYTV
Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of Tuesday, August 2, business owner Shawn Crowley received a call from his secretary. She told him that someone had damages multiple vehicles in his used car lot by throwing large rocks over the fence, shattering windshields and denting vehicles. Crowley says the...
KYTV
Study ranks Missouri at the bottom for its early education system; Arkansas at the top
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to WalletHub, Missouri ranked third worst in early education systems in America. Arkansas ranked No. 1. In Missouri, pre-K enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students in 2021, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website says this drop hurt educational progress, prompting them to look into the numbers.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Comments / 0