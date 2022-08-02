ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF training camp notebook: ‘Separation’ day looms as Knights put on pads

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams spoke with reporters for the first time during training camp on Tuesday. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Today will mark an important moment in the early portion of UCF football training camp .

After only wearing helmets during the first two practices, the Knights will put on football pads for the third day.

This is something defensive coordinator Travis Williams is looking forward to watching.

“I’m very eager to see all of those guys put pads on. I’m a pads guy,” he said. “I like to see who can hit and tear off blocks.”

Williams explained why the third practice will be different than the first two.

“The first two days were great and the energy was great, but we get to put pads on and play real football,” he said. “For a lot of guys, it will be a separation third day [of practice] to kind of see who can do what.”

Williams touched on a number of topics regarding his side of the football while speaking with reporters Tuesday:

As advertised

Lacking experience at linebacker, the Knights added three from the NCAA transfer portal over the summer.

Two of them, Branden Jennings (Kansas State) and Jason Johnson (Eastern Illinois) , have impressed Williams following two practices.

“He’s a physical linebacker,” Williams said about Jennings. “He looks like a defensive end when walks through the door.

“He asks a lot of questions and football is important to him. I’m happy to have him.”

While Jennings comes from a Power Five program, Johnson is making the jump from FCS to FBS but appears to be adjusting well.

That’s likely because he’s a two-time FCS All-American who started every game at linebacker the past two seasons at Eastern Illinois.

“You wouldn’t know he was in the room [because] he’s very quiet. He’s like a silent assassin,” Williams said. “On the field, you can see the athletic ability. You can see [in-person] what you saw on film [while] recruiting.”

Injury updates

Maryland linebacker transfer Terrence Lewis has been cleared to practice fully after being limited in the spring.

Lewis injured his knee ahead of last season at Maryland and was sidelined throughout before transferring to UCF.

“He’s clear to go 100% and you can tell he’s chomping at the bit to hit people and being in the right position,” Williams said.

Coming out of high school, Lewis was ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

“You can hear him talking and see his athletic ability,” Williams said about the 5-star recruit. “You can see exactly why he was recruited highly.”

Two were still missing from the Knights.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Monday that defensive end Landon Woodson and linebacker Quade Mosier did not participate in the opening practice of training camp.

Willaims provided an update on both players.

“We’re just waiting on the training room to give us a time [frame] of when they’ll be back but right now they’re not practicing,” he said.

Freshmen fit in

UCF signed seven high school defensive prospects last recruiting cycle and the bunch is starting to showcase their skills.

“We talked as a defense staff, we don’t think we missed on any freshman,” Williams said. “You can name any one of them freshmen defensively and we’re very pleased with the athletic ability.”

Williams highlighted Sanford Seminole’s Ja’Cari Henderson , who recorded an interception during Monday’s practice when a screen pass was thrown in his direction.

“You could just see the athletic ability in space,” Williams said about the defensive back. “That’s going to help us out because we play a lot of teams that put us in space.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

