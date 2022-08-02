Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO