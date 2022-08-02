Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

Read on wsrkfm.com
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York For Summer Reading
Maybe you're looking for a good book to read and explore while relaxing this summer. Did you know that there are plenty of books set in Upstate New York? You can check these 21 books. put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. Honestly,...
A New World Record Has Been Set For Longest Fingernails: 42 Feet
Diana Armstrong from Minnesota has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands, as well as the record for longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever. Measuring a combined 42 feet, 10.4 inches as of March 13, 2022, makes her fingernails longer...
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
New York Officially Wipes Away All Taxes On Diapers
The average price of a package of Pampers diapers is $10.00 which comes out to 37 cents per diaper. A bulk-sized box will set a person back an astounding $53.00. What about adult diapers? According to IDiaper, the average wearer uses four a day at a cost of $1.33 per diaper which comes out to, on average, $160.00 per month.
4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State
Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.
How Much Money Do New Yorkers Need To Achieve Complete Happiness?
I believe the saying goes something along the lines of "money can't buy happiness." Sure, while that may be true, there are so many New Yorkers that are struggling with financial issues to the point that it's causing them more stress than any kind of feeling or emotion. Recently, a...
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
Get Ready to See The Northern Lights In New York State
What are some of the best things you can view on a regular basis? The most common answer has to be a sunset, which can be one of the greatest spectacles that is absolutely free. When I was a kid I used to always stare up at the night sky...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 19-26
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Delaware County arrested 42-year-old Christopher M. Yeary of Hamden and charged him with two felonies and three misdemeanors. Charges include criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, obstruction of breathing, and menacing.
