Deftones announces 2022 Dia de Los Deftones festival featuring Turnstile, Phantogram & more

Read on www.x1065.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
jambroadcasting.com
Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”
It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”. The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outside Lands: Our hour-by-hour guide to all three days of the SF music festival
You’ve secured your Outside Lands tickets, picked your festival outfits, planned your trip, and now it’s time to choose which performers in the ever-growing lineup you are going to see over the weekend. If you’re experiencing some decision fatigue, we’ve put together our selections from the busy three-day schedule to help you make the most of your time on the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park this weekend.
It’s Lit: Travis Scott Announces “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency
It seems that Travis Scott is back to performing full-time. He has announced a residency in Las Vegas at Resorts World Hotel. As per Hype Beast, the Houston, Texas native is about to do Sin City in a significant way. On Tuesday, August 2, the property made the announcement confirming his guaranteed appearance at their […]
nftevening.com
OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
Carlos Santana Postpones His Next Six Concert Dates
Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana, who passed out onstage during a concert in Michigan earlier this week and was rushed to the hospital, has postponed the next six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The postponements were made “out of an abundance of...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year
Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16. Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances
Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
NME
Watch Tomorrow X Together’s iconic Lollapalooza 2022 set in its entirety
Tomorrow X Together’s (TXT) full set at this year’s Lollapalooza festival has been released in full – watch it below. On August 5, the 34-minute-long clip of the South Korean boyband’s performance at the festival was uploaded to their official YouTube channel. It features footage of all eight songs performed by the five-piece on July 30, including cuts from their most recent mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, such as title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.
La Rareza
Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Daft Punk VR event featuring ‘Random Access Memories’ is coming to LA
A Daft Punk inspired VR event featuring the Parisian duo’s 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’ is set to be launched in Los Angeles tonight (August 4). Taking place at the 12,000-capacity VR venue the Wisdome, the show dubbed ‘CONTACT’ will feature a rotating cast of DJs performing tracks from the album accompanied by 360-degree visuals powered by a VR dome and live circus performers.
Limp Bizkit cancel tour amid ‘unexpected news’ about Fred Durst’s health
Limp Bizkit have cancelled their UK and European tour dates following concerns over frontman Fred Durst’s health. Durst has been advised by his Doctor to take an “immediate break” from touring following some “unexpected” test results. The band announced the news on Instagram saying: “For...
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium
Back in July of 1991, thrash titan Anthrax released a cover of one of Public Enemy’s signature songs, “Bring the Noise.” Now, 31 years later, the pair have unexpectedly teamed up again, as Public Enemy founder Chuck D joined Anthrax when they played the seminal tune at the Hollywood Palladium this past Friday night (July 29).
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch the moment Eddie Vedder joins The Strokes for ‘Juicebox’ in Seattle
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joined The Strokes on stage in Seattle this week. The band were opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers when Vedder joined them for a rendition of ‘Juicebox’. Vedder has long been a fan of the song, which appeared on The Strokes’ 2005 album,...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5
Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
NME
Watch BTS member J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza headline set in full
Big Hit Music has uploaded J-Hope of BTS‘ Lollapalooza set in its entirety on YouTube – watch it below. The video, which clocks in at slightly over an hour, was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel on August 3. It fully documents J-Hope’s headline set on the final night of the Chicago festival (July 31), including footage of all 18 songs on singer-rapper’s setlist that night, including cuts from his solo discography as well as BTS’ own songs. He also brought out singer Becky G to perform their collaboration ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.
Kasabian: The Alchemist’s Euphoria review | Michael Hann's album of the week
With Serge Pizzorno at the helm, Kasabian’s seventh album teems with ideas that don’t always land, although his imagination elevates them above their lad-rock leanings
Comments / 0