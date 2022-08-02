ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisabeth Moss to Star In and Executive Produce New FX/Hulu Thriller ‘The Veil’

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AA2cX_0h2GYFvo00

FX has ordered a new limited thriller series for Hulu called The Veil, which will feature (and be executive produced by) award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. And if The Invisible Man taught us anything, it’s that thrillers are made for Moss.

The show, written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, is set to follow the fraught relationship between two women “as they play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Instanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost,” per the description of the show.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” Nick Gad, president of original programming at FX, said in a release provided to Decider. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

The series will be executive produced by Knight and Moss as well as Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” Knight said in the same release. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Moss is most notable for her roles in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, of which she is currently in production in Season 5, and in AMC’s Mad Men. She is also currently starring (and executive producing and directing a pair of episodes) in Apple TV+’s Shining Girls.

A release date for The Veil has not been announced at this time.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

