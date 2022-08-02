Police say father allegedly killed his 3 children and wife in Lake Nona murder-suicide

Read on www.mynews13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
mynews13.com
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
mynews13.com
Florida recipients honored on National Purple Heart Day
Every year, Aug. 7 is the official date that National Purple Heart Day is observed throughout the country. It's a day to honor and recognize the sacrifices of wounded combat veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the nation's conflicts. What You Need To Know. National Purple Heart...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Orange plans for new school year include new safety system, more teachers and adjusted bus schedules
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two days from back to school for Central Florida’s largest school district, leaders of Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff's Office revealed a new emergency alert system called SaferWatch. The application is like a silent alarm in a bank, connecting the...
mynews13.com
School district employees seek out second jobs
WINTER GARDEN, Fl.—It’s back to school season for students across Central Florida. For many district employees who recevied a small raise this year, it’s only a drop in the bucket as they try to make ends meet. Many have already picked up things on the side to pay the bills.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Gatorland's capybaras
There’s no bigger rodent in the world than capybaras. You can now touch, pet, and feed them in a brand new Orlando theme park exhibit. Danielle Lucas is the animal care director at Gatorland. She is introducing us to Ben and Jerry. “Essentially, they are giant guinea pigs,” she said, referring to the duo inside the park’s new Capybara Encounter.
mynews13.com
San Antonio grants program opens applications for small businesses until Aug. 22
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000. An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify. San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support...
Comments / 0